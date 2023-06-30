When Despina Misetzis, a 33-year-old Brooklyn resident began her apartment hunt in January, she quickly realized things were different from her first search in 2015. Misetzis, who returned to New York last fall after living in Ecuador, joined thousands of apartment hunters struggling to find housing amid skyrocketing rents and broker fees in the thousands that make moving all the more expensive. She ended up paying a $2,400 broker fee on a one-bedroom, $1,600-a-month apartment in Brooklyn. But with the rising popularity of online marketplaces like StreetEasy and Nooklyn, Misetzis and other prospective tenants are finding apartments on their own, without the help of brokers who are traditionally hired to scour listings and present options to their clients. Although renters, in most cases, don’t hire their brokers, they’re finding themselves footing the bill — and often being required to pay broker commissions to secure housing — without ever meeting them, several apartment hunters told Gothamist.

We're just putting the responsibility on whomever hires the broker.

Councilmember Chi Ossé on his legislative proposal.

“Moving is expensive enough,” Misetzis said, who spent nearly $10,000 in all to move into her new place. “It really bites into your budget.” Efforts to cap broker fees have sputtered in recent years, and a state-level bill introduced in Albany last fall failed to gain steam. But a new measure in the City Council is reigniting the prospects of reducing broker costs to tenants, which usually range from a month of rent to roughly 15% of the annual rent — but are sometimes even higher. City Councilmember Chi Ossé introduced a bill that he says will be different from its predecessors. “I am aware of the history and the past attempts of taking a stab at this issue,” Ossé told Gothamist. “But in a way, this bill is taking a different approach.” Unlike a 2019 proposal from Councilmember Keith Powers that capped broker fees to one month’s rent, Ossé’s measure would require whoever hires the broker — whether a tenant or a landlord — to pay their fee. “We're not eliminating the broker fee at all,” he said. “We're just putting the responsibility on whomever hires the broker. Just like every other service — where if an individual hires [someone], they pay the price.” For landlords and brokers, Ossé’s approach warrants similar criticism to past attempts. Sam Spokony, a spokesperson for the highly influential Real Estate Board of New York, said the organization opposes Ossé’s efforts. “We believe it’s not going to achieve the goals the councilmember stated and will create a number of new challenges,” Spokony said. Douglas Wagner, director of brokerage services at real estate firm Bond New York, said those challenges include more expensive lease renewals, noting that landlords will pass the costs back onto tenants through rents hikes. Real estate agent Adrienne Roberson acknowledged that tenants do face a problem with liquidity requirements, or the availability of cash on hand needed to secure an apartment.

You're just paying someone to open a door for you to a listing that you sent them.

Benton McClintock says he paid a $9,000 broker for a three-bedroom Lower Manhattan apartment.