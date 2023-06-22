New York City’s Rent Guidelines Board voted on Wednesday to increase rents by up to 3% for tenants in more than 1 million rent-stabilized apartments.

The panel of nine mayoral appointees approved increases of up to 3% on one-year leases and a more complex increase for two-year agreements, with the first year of a lease increasing by 2.75% and the second year’s rent rising by 3.2% of the previous year’s rent.

The board decided on the increases by a 5 to 4 margin. The vote marks the annual culmination of months of public hearings and analyses of tenant and landlord finances, with a specific focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demonstrators chanted, jeered and blew whistles as appointees went through various proposals, largely drowning out the panel vote.

The increases apply to new leases signed after Oct. 1 of this year for rent-stabilized apartments.

The decision drew the immediate ire of tenants and landlords alike.

Landlord groups immediately chided the board, arguing that the panel buckled to political pressure.

“The RGB ignored their own data and instead played to the intimidation of radical politicians and activists, depriving the largest providers of affordable housing of the revenue they need to keep up with skyrocketing costs,” said Joseph Strasburg, president of the Rent Stabilization Association, a group that represents property owners and managers.

The board voted last month to consider increases between 2% and 5% on one-year leases, and 4% and 7% on two-year leases.

It’s the second consecutive year that the board has increased rents by at least 3% under Mayor Eric Adams. Last year, the board approved a 3.25% hike on one-year leases after a partial rent freeze the previous year amid the global pandemic.

The board’s decisions typically correspond with the desires of the current mayor.

During Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tenure, the board voted to freeze rents three times and never instituted an increase above 1.5% for one-year leases.