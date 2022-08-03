The Board of Elections sent 17,000 voters registration updates that contained incorrect congressional and state senate districts — three weeks before primary races in those districts — a Board of Elections official confirmed.

Vincent Ignizio, the deputy executive director of the board, told Gothamist the confusion occurred because of two different versions of congressional and senate maps the board received at different times during the chaotic redistricting process earlier this year. Roughly 17,000 voters who updated their registrations — out of 2.3 million eligible primary voters — got notices that pulled data from the wrong map, he said.

“This was an error and it’s unfortunate and it was corrected,” he said, adding all the affected voters would get amended notices ahead of the August 23rd Primary. “This was an unfortunate byproduct of multiple elections and redistricting processes on the same systems and staff simultaneously.”

Ignizio urged all voters to check their registration online, which should list the correct electoral districts, as well as their polling sites, ahead of the primary. Last month, The City reported, polling sites had changed for more than 86,000 voters since the June primary, which could lead to further confusion come August 23rd.

Gothamist asked Ignizio about the erroneous mailers after several voters raised concerns. SoHo resident Evan Roth Smith, a political consultant with the group Slingshot Strategies, got a notice saying he was in the 12th Congressional District, though he lived in the 10th. He was switched into the 27th State Senate District during redistricting, but the notice sent to him by the BOE said he lived in the 29th — one whose boundaries encompass the East Harlem and the South Bronx, miles away from his SoHo apartment.