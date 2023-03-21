Staten Island authorities identified the woman killed in a murder that stumped investigators for decades. The identification of the victim — Christine Belusko, from Morris County, New Jersey — is the latest breakthrough in a cold case that occurred in 1991.

“This is a story about a brutal and depraved murder, depraved acts of violence that killed this young girl in her prime,” said Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “And the dumping of her body in a lonely and desolate field on the east shore of Staten Island exactly 31-and-a-half years ago.”

The perpetrator – who remains unidentified – bludgeoned, strangled and set Belusko on fire before discarding her body in the Ocean Breeze neighborhood on Sept. 20, 1991, police said Tuesday. Because police were unable to identify her with fingerprints or police sketches, Belusko became known by a scorpion tattoo on her right buttock.

The weapon found at the scene – a blood-stained hammer with the name ‘Loyd L’ scratched into the handle – also failed to lead to any suspects.

But the advancement of forensic genealogy over the years led local authorities to submit her DNA and dental records to the FBI in 2010. Nine years later, the Richmond County DA's office used genealogy research to ultimately discover Belusko’s identity in April 2021.

The authorities also discovered Belusko’s last known address, the identity of her daughter – who was 2 when her mother died – and Belusko's whereabouts leading up to her death. The authorities contacted Belusko’s family members – including her brother – in June 2021.

The identity of Belusko’s assailant remains unknown – although the district attorney said it is likely someone who knew her. Belusko reportedly worked at a Rainbow shop in New Jersey, and wore clothing from the store at the time she was murdered, according to McMahon.

The authorities are also scrambling to contact her daughter, Krista Nicole Belusko, who is now 33. The police said they are now seeking the public’s assistance in finding her whereabouts.

“We can see that this team has spent an incredible amount of time and energy on doing the right thing because they believe in bringing justice to the victims of crime,” McMahon said.