As New Yorkers brace for heavy winter storms threatening holiday travel, airport traffic has exceeded pre-pandemic rates for the first time since the pandemic began.

Monthly airport traffic at major NYC-area airports exceeded 2019 rates last month, according to a new report from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The Port Authority’s airports – including LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy, Newark and New York Stewart – saw 11 million passengers in November, a 2% increase compared to 2019 levels.

Domestic Thanksgiving travelers drove the increase, as 8% more holiday passengers flew to cities throughout the U.S. compared to the same time in 2019, according to the Port Authority.

Meanwhile, traffic on New York City subways and the Port Authority Trans-Hudson continues to lag far behind pre-pandemic levels, even as ridership steadily increases, the Port Authority said.

The PATH, which operates in Northeastern New Jersey and Lower and Midtown Manhattan, saw 3.9 million passengers in November. That’s 59% of the November 2019 rate, the closest the system has come to its pre-pandemic monthly rates.

New York City’s daily subway ridership has hovered around 3.5 million weekday riders in the last 10 days, between 57% and 67% of comparable pre-pandemic days, according to recent data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Last weekend, daily subway ridership was at 2 to 3 million, or 75% to 85% of pre-pandemic rates.

The daily vehicle traffic across the Port Authority’s four bridges and two tunnels remain similar to pre-pandemic levels, as they have in recent months, with 10 million eastbound vehicles last month.