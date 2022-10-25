There’s water, water everywhere — but not enough to get us out of a drought, apparently. Parts of New York and New Jersey are abnormally arid for this time of year, government data shows — even after some intense rain. It’s a continuation of the epic drought the area witnessed over the summer. Weekly data from the National Drought Monitoring Center showed that parts of North Jersey, Suffolk County, Rockland County and Westchester County remained in a moderate drought as of last Thursday. The five boroughs, Newark and Hoboken, meanwhile, are “abnormally dry,” a step down from their neighbors on the dryness scale. (One exception is the northern half of Staten Island, which is appropriately moist.) At those levels, farmers and gardeners may need to rely more on irrigation, and there’s a greater risk of wildfires, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) catchily named National Integrated Drought Information System. All told, about 16% of the Northeast is in some state of drought, according to data from the Drought Monitoring Center. That’s way less than the dry conditions this summer, which blanketed close to 60% of the region. Even toward the end of September, 96% of New Jersey remained under-hydrated. The widespread drought put the region at risk for wildfires and led New Jersey officials to issue a drought watch for the first time in years.

Northeast drought extent as of October 18, 2022

Light yellow indicates abnormally dry conditions, orange areas of the map are in moderate drought and dark orange areas are in severe drought.

Map: Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilensky for Gothamist

Source: U.S. Drought Monitor

“This drought has really stuck around,” said Brad Pugh, a forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center who helped calculate the drought data based on precipitation levels, stream gauge data and reports from local officials. Pugh added that in the Northeast, summertime drought normally abates as temperatures drop in the autumn, allowing more rainfall to seep into the soil rather than evaporate away. The fall is also the most active phase of the Atlantic hurricane season. He blamed this year’s lingering dryness on a “mean frontal boundary,” a division between two air masses that dumped lots of rain just south of New York and New Jersey — while leaving us high and dry earlier this summer. As a result, parts of New York and New Jersey are still a few inches short on precipitation for this time of year. “It had a very unusual precipitation pattern where it was dry in the Northeast but wet across the mid-Atlantic states,” he explained.

These maps show the extent of drought in the Northeastern United States. In August 2022 (left), the drought covered much of New Jersey and parts of New York. By October (right), it covered only a third of New Jersey and 16% of New York. Photo by National Drought Monitoring Center