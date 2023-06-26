LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports have experienced the highest number of delays and cancellations among major airports nationwide on Sunday evening and Monday morning, according to tracking data from FlightAware.

Newark had over 500 flight delays and 300 total cancellations on Sunday evening, while LaGuardia had over 450 flight delays and over 150 cancellations, according to FlightAware statistics. This morning, the two airports combined have accounted for 213 cancellations and 125 delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration attributed current ground delays at LaGuardia, as well as JFK, to thunderstorms and weather, citing an average delay time of 99 minutes for LaGuardia and 154 minutes for JFK.

According to statements from the National Weather Service, flash flood warnings were issued late Sunday night for New Jersey towns like Ramsey, Totowa and Franklin Lakes. The statements also said severe thunderstorms and further local flash flooding are possible Monday afternoon.

“I would expect another day of air-traffic delays,” a National Weather Service spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for United Airlines, cited by FlightAware as having more cancellations and delays than all other airlines, said that “severe weather has caused delays at the New York-area airports, including some of our flights at Newark Liberty and LaGuardia.”

Frustrated travelers have voiced their concerns about the delays and cancellations online.

Some Twitter users have called on the US Department of Transportation to investigate what United has been “doing to their customers,” and even tagged Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for answers regarding the delays.

Twitter user Joe Solano posted a video early Monday morning showing long lines at Newark airport, with customers awaiting details about their delayed or canceled flights.

“Still stuck in Newark airport. I’ve been in line since 10[p.m.]. It’s currently 0605[a.m.],” Solano said in his tweet. “What is United Airlines doing?”

Earlier this month, smoky skies caused by wildfires in Canada also delayed flights at Newark, LaGuardia and JFK airports.

According to data compiled by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Newark Liberty and LaGuardia airports have routinely ranked among the lowest for on-time arrival and departure times among major airports.