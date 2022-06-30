Mayor Eric Adams and Chief Medical Examiner Jason Graham shared their plans for what the mayor is calling “modern day CSI” at a press conference Thursday.

“We’re saying to those who are committing gun crimes: science is coming for you, and we’re going to use the science to get you off our street,” Adams said.

The city started to collect and test DNA from every gun recovered by police several years ago, as WNYC and the Trace reported in 2017. But until now forensic scientists were stretched thin between multiple types of cases.

Graham said 24 analysts in the new, $2.5 million unit will focus exclusively on firearms, which should close cases more quickly.

"These proceedings can result in the exoneration of someone who's innocent or the conviction of someone who's guilty," he said. “Faster turnaround times also speed answers for victims, families and our communities, which are affected by the gun violence epidemic.”

It currently takes up to 60 days to do DNA testing for gun cases, according to the mayor’s office. The goal for the new unit is to get that time down to 30 days or less.

The examiner's office is hoping to have the team fully staffed by this fall and trained within a year. Graham says they have reviewed more than 300 applications and have selected 10 members of the team.

Applications are still open for the unit, and the mayor made his pitch to “come join Team New York” in a public service announcement shared on social media.