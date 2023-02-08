One of the founders of New York City’s more than 50-year-old African American Day Parade – Abraham “Abe” L. Snyder – has died, the parade organization and his family announced. He was 86. In a turbulent 1968, Snyder and a dozen individuals under two community groups – Afro-American Day and United Federation of Black Community Organizations – founded the parade organization with an eye toward lifting the African American community. The first parade stepped off in Harlem the following year. The retired social worker also served as chairman emeritus of the event. Snyder’s passing was first reported by the New York Amsterdam News.

“He not only was one of the founder’s of AADP, he made sure to maintain the integrity, and pride of AADP,” parade organizers said in a statement released on their Facebook and Instagram. “He was a pillar to the community and will truly be missed.” Untold thousands of onlookers converge on Harlem every third Sunday of September to watch the procession of marching bands, drill teams, Black fraternities and sororities, and other community groups waving red, black and green Pan-African flags. A range of barrier-breaking Black politicians, activists, and cultural icons typically join the procession, including the civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and the nation’s first Black female congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm.

This is not something he was getting paid for. That is a passion. That is a drive. And that is something that is uplifting to see. That’s what the community saw in my grandfather. That’s what we all saw for years is that passion.

Jasmine Robinson