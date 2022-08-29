The Working Families Party has officially removed Rep. Mondaire Jones from its ballot line for the November general election after his failed bid in the 10th congressional district primary, opening a door for Yuh-Line Niou — who came in second to Dan Goldman last week — to get the party’s nomination for a potential general election run.

Jones, a Democrat who ran for the district while representing the 17th Congressional District in the Hudson Valley, filed paperwork with the Board of Elections on Monday to have his name removed from the party line. In a statement, Sochie Nnaemeka, the WFP’s director, said Jones “will always be part of the WFP family and we look forward to seeing what he does next.”

Because Jones had been the WFP’s nominee for the 17th Congressional District, it allowed him to transfer the party’s petition signatures when he ran in the primary for the 10th, which spans Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. But Niou ultimately received the party’s official endorsement in the race last month.

Niou’s close finish behind Goldman has led to speculation she may challenge the political newcomer as the WFP candidate in the November general election. In New York’s political history, though, it is exceedingly rare for a candidate to win only on the Working Families line. Typically, candidates will appear on the Democratic Party’s line as well.

Goldman is largely seen as a centrist Democrat poised to represent one of the city’s more liberal districts. Niou, who was among several progressives competing in the race, has not conceded and has given very little indication of her next move. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Niou currently represents the 65th Assembly District, which partially overlaps with the 10th Congressional District. The WFP has until September 6th to decide whether to put a candidate on the ballot in the general. It could also leave the line empty.

“We’re still going through the decision-making process,” Ravi Mangla, a spokesperson for the left-leaning third party, said.

Some have cautioned against Niou running the third party line, including former Mayor Bill de Blasio, who ran for the district seat until he dropped out. Last week, de Blasio told Spectrum News NY1 that he didn’t find the idea of running on the line “particularly productive.”