A Sikh state trooper says his supervisors are blocking him from growing facial hair and wearing a turban – despite a 2019 law guaranteeing such religious accommodations.

Elected officials in Queens held a conference Sunday calling on the New York State Police to honor State Trooper Charanjot “C.J.” Singh Tiwana’s request. He first sought permission last year to wear a turban on the job and grow a beard for his wedding, citing the new law.

“I find it shocking that the law is being so blatantly disregarded, especially by a state agency that represents the state police and enforcing state law,” said Queens Assemblymember David Weprin. His district includes Richmond Hill, which has the largest Sikh house of worship in the northeast, according to Weprin.

Tiwana, a Buffalo resident who began working as a state trooper five years ago, complied with state requirements at the time that forbid growing out facial hair. In 2019, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation barring employers – including the government – from discriminating against workers for wearing religious attire or facial hair.

In March 2022, Tiwana submitted a letter to supervisors seeking approval to grow out his beard for his wedding, according to Charles Murphy, who heads the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.

“Trooper Tiwana exercised due diligence and obtained a letter from his local Sikh president outlining the requirements he would have to meet for his wedding,” Murphy said at a press conference with Weprin and other elected officials. “The letter also asked New York State Police to grant Trooper Tiwana’s constitutional right to also practice his Sikh faith.”

His request was rejected, Weprin told Gothamist.

“One day, it’s a Sikh, another day, it’s a Muslim, another day, it’s an Orthodox Jew,” Weprin, one of the religious accommodation bill’s co-sponsors, said. “The law applies to all of those communities who often have beards and religious garb like head coverings.”

At the press conference, Weprin called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to demand New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli approve Tiwana’s accommodation.

“I have no doubt that [Tiwana] would win any lawsuit against the state police, and against the powers that be,” Weprin said. “But I’m hoping it won’t resort to that.”

Efforts to reach Tiwana were unsuccessful. The State Police and Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to inquiries.

The NYPD modified its facial hair in 2018 in response to a lawsuit brought by Muslim NYPD officers.