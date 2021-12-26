An 80-foot barge and a 45-foot tugboat named Chickadee were "deployed" into the waters around Long Island this week to expand New York State's artificial reef system.

"These two vessels now have renewed purpose on the sea floor by establishing structural habitat, enhancing the marine ecosystem, and supporting recreationally and commercially important marine fisheries," NY State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement.

When vessels are purposefully sunk into certain waters, artificial reefs can be formed, helping marine life increase its biodiversity. The federal government's Marine Administration division notes that an artificial reef "provides hard surfaces to which algae and invertebrates such as barnacles, corals, and oysters attach; provides intricate structure and food for assemblages of fish; and can improve hydrodynamics for surfing and reduce beach erosion."

There are twelve artificial reefs in the area—two in the Long Island Sound, two in Great South Bay, and eight in the Atlantic Ocean, south of Long Island.