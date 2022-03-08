At first glance, it’s a scene that happens often at the New York State Capitol: A pair of Democratic state senators posing for a photo with an activist and a large banner after a rally.

But this banner – captured in a photo circulating after a climate change rally Tuesday in Albany – was different.

In warning of the looming threat of a warming planet, the banner included imagery of a plane headed for what appear to be the twin towers of the World Trade Center, evoking the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in Lower Manhattan. It immediately spurred criticism from Republicans who said it was an unacceptable homage.

State Sens. Robert Jackson of Manhattan and Rachel May of Syracuse were shown holding the banner up in the photo alongside an unidentified activist. A Politico reporter posted the image on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, causing it to ricochet around Albany social media circles.