Party: Democrat

Candidates: Joseph Addabbo (incumbent), Albert Baldeo, Japneet Singh

What to know: State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who currently lives in Howard Beach, saw his current district carved up in the new Senate map. He chose to run in the 15th, which doesn’t include his current home and shifts him away from Rockaway and further into central Queens. (He told The New York Times he would likely move in with his mother, who lives in the new district.)

Addabbo was first elected in 2008, and chairs the Senate Racing, Gaming, and Wagering Committee. He helped usher through a bill earlier this week that sped up the siting process for New York City casinos – including, if they are successful in bidding, the Resorts World Casino New York City at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens.

He’s facing a challenge from Japneet Singh, a former taxi driver endorsed by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. If successful, it is believed Singh would be the first Sikh member of the state Senate.

The third candidate is Albert Baldeo. If you’re thinking that name sounds familiar, it may be because he was also on the ballot for the June primary, too. Twice, actually – he won a district leader position, but lost a primary to Assemblyman David Weprin. (Baldeo, a frequent candidate, was also convicted of obstruction of justice in 2014 in connection to a prior New York City Council run.)