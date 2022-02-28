By this point, New York Republicans know this refrain by heart.

The state is blue and getting bluer, with more than twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans. Both houses of the state Legislature are firmly controlled by Democrats. And no Republican has won statewide office since then-Gov. George Pataki won a third term in 2002.

This week on Long Island — a GOP stronghold in the state — Republican leaders will have the opportunity to explain how they intend to change that.

The New York Republican State Committee will gather Monday and Tuesday at the Garden City Hotel in Nassau County for their nominating convention. By the time the gathering is over, party leaders will have selected their preferred candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller, attorney general and U.S. Senate.

At least five Republican candidates are seeking the party’s nod to run for the governor’s office, currently occupied by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who won the backing as the preferred candidate at her party’s convention early this month. But one candidate, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, has been running away with institutional support, already garnering the endorsement of 60 of 62 county GOP chairs in the state.