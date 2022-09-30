Republican and Conservative Party leaders filed a lawsuit this week challenging the state’s laws governing who is eligible for an absentee ballot in New York and how they’re processed, prompting concerns from voting rights advocates and election administrators that it could sow chaos just weeks ahead of the general election.

The lawsuit, if successful in court, could have a dramatic effect on the November election. Along with challenging a 2022 law that expedites absentee ballot canvassing, the lawsuit seeks to throw out another recent law allowing people to vote absentee if they fear contracting a disease like COVID-19. That could have the effect of invalidating large numbers of absentee ballots that have already been requested and, in some cases, mailed back.

The latest lawsuit comes after the GOP successfully challenged New York’s Democrat-led redistricting process in a court earlier this year, resulting in new congressional and state Senate lines drawn by a court-appointed expert earlier this year. It’s part of an increasingly common legal tactic by Republicans across the country to file lawsuits that challenge election and voting rules.

The complaint was filed Tuesday in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County on behalf of more than half a dozen plaintiffs including Nick Langworthy, chair of the state Republican Party and a congressional candidate for the 23rd District; Gerard Kassar, chair of the State Conservative Party; and two Republican elections commissioners. They are suing the state Board of Elections, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the leaders of the state Legislature.

The Republican-led plaintiffs are asking the court to declare unconstitutional a new law adopted last year to expedite absentee ballot canvassing, a process conducted by teams of bipartisan elections officials to determine if an absentee ballot envelope appears valid, invalid, or contains any curable defect, such as a missing voter signature. They also want the court to rule that the threat of COVID-19 is not a valid excuse to seek an absentee ballot.

A hearing date has been set for next Wednesday, Oct. 5 for the case.

“Let's face it, the pandemic is over,” said Erik Haight, the Dutchess County GOP elections commissioner and a plaintiff in the suit. “So to continue pandemic-era rules in perpetuity is inherently flawed.”

Hochul’s office declined to comment. A representative for state Attorney General Letitia James, whose office will represent Hochul’s administration in court, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

GOP lawsuit seeks major changes

The plaintiffs argue the law limits their ability to challenge a voter’s ballot with judicial oversight.

“When the state Legislature took away the court's ability to have jurisdiction over such an important process, the Republican position is that that's unconstitutional,” Haight said. “It's patently unfair.”

The plaintiffs also want the court to invalidate absentee ballots sent to voters who submitted prefilled absentee ballot applications that included a box already checked for temporary illness. As an alternative, they want local election boards to proactively confirm the reason the voter requested the absentee ballot before it’s canvassed and counted. Since 2020, candidates from both parties have mailed out these prefilled absentee ballot applications, but Republicans have made an issue of forms mailed out this year by the New York State Democratic Committee.

That’s on top of the attempt to strike down the law allowing any voter to use the risk of COVID-19 as a valid excuse to apply for an absentee ballot — which, if granted, could force elections officials to contact those who have already used that excuse and ask them to reapply.