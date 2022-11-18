New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, 52, took a step closer to becoming House minority leader Friday, making him the first African American ever and first New Yorker since 1939 to hold that post. Jeffries sent a letter to congressional Democrats on Friday officially asking their support for his bid.
In his four-page letter Friday, Jeffries officially launched his campaign and laid out his vision for the post, pledging to reclaim the majority, bolster congressional security and “empower” each House Democrat to have a voice.
The pending leadership shuffle came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, decided to step back after nearly two decades as the Democrats' ranking member. She announced her plans Thursday afternoon from the floor of the House chamber. Pelosi said she will remain in Congress representing her San Francisco-based district, which will afford her more time to work with House Democrats on her transition.
“Building upon my leadership experience and our shared journey, I look forward to creating a better future together for all Americans and humbly ask for your support,” Jeffries wrote to his colleagues.
Jeffries was first elected to the House in 2012 after serving for six years in the New York State Assembly. In the House, Jeffries became well-known for his rhetorical skills and legislative prowess.
House Democrats will meet Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to elect a new leader. If Jeffries is elevated to the top post, it will mean both the Senate and House Democratic leaders will hail from Brooklyn, with Sen. Chuck Schumer retaining his role as Senate majority leader.
The path to Jeffries' ascension was cleared on two important fronts in recent weeks.
As Politico reported, Jeffries secured key support in his bid to succeed Pelosi during a meeting in the late summer with South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn, currently the House Majority Whip and influential member and former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. Jeffries also wanted Clyburn to be aware that Rep. Adam Schiff of California was also quietly mounting his own leadership campaign.
Just days before Pelosi made public her plans to step back, Politico reported that Schiff would suspend his bid for a House leadership spot and focus instead on a run for U.S. Senate.
In 2020, Jeffries served as the House impeachment manager in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, where he argued that the president was guilty of abusing his power as part of an effort to interfere in the 2020 election.
He also memorably invoked a lyric from rapper Notorious B.I.G, another proud Brooklynite, as he concluded a speech during the trial: “If you don’t know, now you know.”
During her speech Thursday, Pelosi said it was time for new leadership.
“With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi said. “For me the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect. And I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”
Her announcement came after Republicans secured a narrow majority in the House on Wednesday night, when Mike Garcia was declared the winner in a close contest in California against Democrat Christy Smith. That gave Republicans the minimum 218 seats needed to retake control of the House. Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California is expected to become the new Speaker.
Jeffries issued a statement shortly after Pelosi spoke from the House floor, praising her historic leadership as the first woman to become Speaker of the House and calling her, “a steady hand on the gavel during some of the most turbulent times the nation has ever confronted.”
“The Speaker often reminds us that our diversity is our strength,” Jeffries said in the statement, without making any mention of his own plans to seek the Democrats top spot. “I know we will draw on that wisdom often as we come together as a Caucus to begin a new chapter, reflecting the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the people we represent.”
On Friday, Pelosi formally endorsed Jeffries as the next Democratic leader, along with Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark and California Rep. Pete Aguilar for the conference’s No. 2 and 3 roles.
“A new day is dawning — and I am confident that these new leaders will capably lead our Caucus and the Congress,” she said in a statement.
Jeffries was born and raised in Brooklyn, growing up in Crown Heights. He’s a graduate of Binghamton University and earned a Master's degree from Georgetown University. He also has a law degree from New York University. He lives in Prospect Heights with his family.
His current district is split across portions of central Brooklyn and southern Queens. After the 2022 redistricting, his new district shifted completely into Brooklyn stretching from Bedford Stuyvesant, East New York, Canarsie, Gerritsen Beach and Coney Island.
He was an outspoken critic of the 2022 redistricting process in New York and the draft maps drawn by a court appointed special master. Jeffries led a digital campaign slamming the initial lines drawn by Jonathan Cervas, calling them, “enough to make Jim Crow blush.”
He currently serves as chair of the Democratic Caucus, as well as a member of the House Judiciary and Budget committees.
In his letter, Jeffries said his “top non-governmental priority” would be “retaking the majority in November 2024.”
“As we prepare to temporarily relinquish the gavels, House Democrats will be locked in a fierce governmental, political and messaging struggle,” he wrote. “In this regard, our Caucus must unify with purpose, communicate with discipline, legislate with precision and partner with the Biden Administration to vigorously address the continuing challenges impacting our constituents.”