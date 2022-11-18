New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, 52, took a step closer to becoming House minority leader Friday, making him the first African American ever and first New Yorker since 1939 to hold that post. Jeffries sent a letter to congressional Democrats on Friday officially asking their support for his bid. In his four-page letter Friday, Jeffries officially launched his campaign and laid out his vision for the post, pledging to reclaim the majority, bolster congressional security and “empower” each House Democrat to have a voice. The pending leadership shuffle came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, decided to step back after nearly two decades as the Democrats' ranking member. She announced her plans Thursday afternoon from the floor of the House chamber. Pelosi said she will remain in Congress representing her San Francisco-based district, which will afford her more time to work with House Democrats on her transition. “Building upon my leadership experience and our shared journey, I look forward to creating a better future together for all Americans and humbly ask for your support,” Jeffries wrote to his colleagues. Jeffries was first elected to the House in 2012 after serving for six years in the New York State Assembly. In the House, Jeffries became well-known for his rhetorical skills and legislative prowess. House Democrats will meet Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to elect a new leader. If Jeffries is elevated to the top post, it will mean both the Senate and House Democratic leaders will hail from Brooklyn, with Sen. Chuck Schumer retaining his role as Senate majority leader. The path to Jeffries' ascension was cleared on two important fronts in recent weeks. As Politico reported, Jeffries secured key support in his bid to succeed Pelosi during a meeting in the late summer with South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn, currently the House Majority Whip and influential member and former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. Jeffries also wanted Clyburn to be aware that Rep. Adam Schiff of California was also quietly mounting his own leadership campaign.

Just days before Pelosi made public her plans to step back, Politico reported that Schiff would suspend his bid for a House leadership spot and focus instead on a run for U.S. Senate. In 2020, Jeffries served as the House impeachment manager in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, where he argued that the president was guilty of abusing his power as part of an effort to interfere in the 2020 election. He also memorably invoked a lyric from rapper Notorious B.I.G, another proud Brooklynite, as he concluded a speech during the trial: “If you don’t know, now you know.” During her speech Thursday, Pelosi said it was time for new leadership. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi said. “For me the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect. And I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”