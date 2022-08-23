Rep. Jerrold Nadler won the Democratic primary for New York’s 12th Congressional District in Manhattan, surviving a heated race that pitted him against fellow 30-year incumbent Carolyn Maloney in an unprecedented clash of two of New York’s longest-serving House members.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, with Nadler also defeating challengers Suraj Patel, an attorney, and Ashmi Sheth, a former Federal Reserve employee.

The victory all but ensures Nadler will return to Congress to represent Midtown and the Upper East and West sides, which were drawn into a single, heavily Democratic district by a court-appointed mapmaker earlier this year. Nadler will now go on face off against Republican candidate Michael Zumbluskas in the November 8th general election.

"I think the voters made themselves clear tonight," Nadler said alongside supporters at Arte Cafe on the Upper West Side. He also took a moment to thank Patel and Maloney, whom he thanked for her decades of service to New York City. "I'm humbled by the way we worked together to achieve this victory. We won with votes from the East Side and the West Side."

Nadler added he plans to head back to Congress with a "mandate to fight for the causes so many of us know to be right."

The result also ensures New York City will lose a senior member of the House in Maloney, who, like Nadler, was first elected to Congress in 1992 and had risen the ranks to become an influential committee chair.

The battle of New York political titans was brought on by the state’s botched, once-a-decade redistricting process, in which the courts ruled a Democrat-drawn congressional map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit the party. That initial set of lines would have split the Upper East and Upper West sides, preserving separate districts for Nadler and Maloney.

Once the new lines were in place, both Maloney and Nadler quickly declared for the 12th Congressional District – deciding to run against each other rather than one of them opting for a new Lower Manhattan- and Brooklyn-based 10th Congressional District. That left the 10th without an incumbent, leading to a 12-way Democratic primary free-for-all in the district.

Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee — which oversaw the impeachment process of former President Donald Trump — is the longest-tenured member of New York’s congressional delegation. Maloney – who chairs the House Oversight Committee – is tied for second, having taken office two months after Nadler.

The two veteran lawmakers had been considered friendly – if not allies – for most of their time in office. And during a WNYC-Spectrum News NY1 debate earlier this month, they found plenty of agreement – including by initially declining to say President Joe Biden, the Democratic standard-bearer, should run for re-election in 2024.

“We have been friends and allies for years,” Maloney said during the debate. “Unfortunately, we were drawn into the same district. I would have much preferred to have the old district that I had.”

Maloney frequently highlighted the need for more women in Congress and tried to paint herself as the antidote to the “Old Boys' Club.” In recent weeks, she highlighted Nadler’s uneven debate performance and fanned the flames of rumors suggesting he may not be willing to serve a full, two-year term (Nadler has pledged to serve the full term if elected).