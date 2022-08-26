New York is on to the general election season — finally.

Tuesday marked the state’s second primary election of the year, due to a bungled redistricting that led the courts to step in and take over the once-in-a-decade process. The Aug. 23 primary — which featured only congressional and state Senate races — drew few surprises, with incumbents and polling favorites largely coming out ahead.

Here’s a preliminary look at how it all went down, by the numbers:

$239: A rough estimate of what Dan Goldman personally spent per vote

Much was made of Dan Goldman’s personal wealth — he’s an heir to the multibillion-dollar Levi Strauss fortune — and how he put it to use in his successful Democratic primary campaign for New York’s 10th Congressional District.

All told, Goldman earmarked nearly $4 million of his own money for the race, according to his filings with the Federal Elections Commission. With 99% of scanners reporting (and a bulk of absentee ballots outstanding), Goldman received 16,686 votes in the Democratic primary as of Thursday afternoon, according to the city Board of Elections’ unofficial results.

Do the math, and Goldman personally spent upwards of $239 per vote – assuming his campaign spent all of the money he put into his own account (latest filings show spending through Aug. 3).

One other candidate put a substantial amount of their personal money into the campaign for the 10th Congressional District: Brooklyn Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon, who contributed $404,000. That means Simon personally spent around $101.22 per vote (3,991 votes as of Thursday).

It will be a couple months before we can tally the total amount each of the 12 candidates’ campaigns actually spent on the primary race as a whole — including money from donors, which fueled most of their efforts. Under federal rules, they won’t have to report their latest spending figures until mid-October.

The one campaign that could end up challenging Goldman’s per-vote spending is that of Hudson Valley Rep. Mondaire Jones, who finished in third. Jones’ campaign had spent $2.4 million by Aug. 3, meaning he spent at least $204 for each of the roughly 11,700 votes he received — a number that will increase once he reports his spending totals from the last three weeks.

It’s safe to say Manhattan Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou — who finished second with 15,380 votes — didn’t come close to meeting Goldman’s spending mark. As of Aug. 3, her campaign had spent just $205,000. That works out to about $13 per vote, but again, that doesn’t include the last three weeks of spending during the campaign.

13%: NYC voter turnout in Tuesday’s congressional primaries

A late August primary isn’t the norm in New York. Neither is a split primary – with statewide and Assembly races held in June and congressional and state Senate races held on Tuesday.

To calculate a rough turnout rate for Tuesday’s primaries, we homed in on the nine congressional primaries across the five boroughs, which were the highest-profile races on the ballot. About 2.1 million voters combined — roughly 2 million Democrats and 129,000 Republicans — were eligible to vote in those contests.

But there’s a caveat with the August numbers: they don’t include turnout for the roughly 200,000 eligible city voters who had a state Senate primary to vote in, but no congressional primary. That could make a minor difference in the overall turnout rate. We’ll have to wait for the final, certified results to perform that analysis.

As of Thursday evening, about 281,000 ballots had been tallied — putting the preliminary turnout rate for congressional races at about 13% — a figure that could climb slightly once all valid absentee ballots are processed.