Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign a bill Tuesday allowing adult survivors of sexual crimes in New York the chance to sue their attackers or institutions that harbored them regardless of when the offense took place.

The state Assembly approved the Adult Survivors Act by a vote of 140-3 on Monday, a month after the state Senate approved it unanimously.

The soon-to-be law will temporarily lift the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits related to sex offenses perpetrated on someone who was at least 18 years of age, providing a one-year window for those people to sue. It follows the similar Child Victims Act, which lawmakers enacted in 2019 and resulted in thousands of lawsuits that otherwise would have been barred.

The one-year lookback period will begin six months after Hochul signs the bill into law.

“There is much work to be done, but today the Adult Survivors Act will do so much to help put survivors on the path to healing,” said Manhattan Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, a Democrat, who sponsored the measure.

Advocates for survivors of sex crimes had been pushing the measure for years, arguing that sexual trauma often takes time to process. The state’s statute of limitations often expires before survivors are ready to move forward, they argued.

The bill applies to anything classified as a sex offense under state law, which ranges from misdemeanor forcible touching to first-degree rape, a class B felony. It also applies to incest crimes. The measure only lifts the statute of limitations for civil claims, not criminal charges.

The Democrat-led Senate unanimously approved the measure last year, but the Assembly – also led by Democrats – failed to put it to a vote. After the Senate passed the measure again this year, the Assembly followed suit, choosing to pass it with less than two weeks left in the state’s annual legislative session.

The vote Monday followed an emotional news conference at the Capitol earlier in the day where multiple state lawmakers told their own stories of being survivors of sexual assault, some sharing publicly for the first time – just as four lawmakers did when they approved the Child Victims Act in in 2019.

Among them was Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas of Queens, who said she was the survivor of a rape 25 years ago.

“I’m so grateful that this will be a decision that each survivor will be able to make for themselves, to allow them to live their life with some semblance of dignity, some semblance of justice, and some semblance of healing,” she said on the Assembly floor.