The New York attorney general is suing a large nursing home operator, alleging that its owners pocketed more than $83 million from Medicare and Medicaid that was intended for patient care while neglecting residents at their facilities across the state.

The lawsuit is against the for-profit company Centers Health Care along with its individual owners and a web of their family members and related limited liability companies involved with the nursing home network. The alleged pattern of neglect – which includes unsanitary conditions and instances of patients being left to sit in their own urine and feces for hours – took place over several years at the Beth Abraham Center in the Bronx as well as three other facilities in Buffalo, Queens and White Plains.

“People, and particularly vulnerable New Yorkers, deserve better,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said at a press conference about the lawsuit on Wednesday. “We will do everything in our power to protect our most vulnerable because no one should be treated this way.”

Jeff Jacomowitz, a spokesperson for Centers Health Care, said the nursing home operator will fight the allegations.

“Centers Health Care prides itself on its commitment to patient care,” Jacomowitz said in a statement. “Centers denies the New York attorney general’s allegations wholeheartedly and attempted to resolve this matter out of court.”

The network includes nearly 40 nursing homes across New York as well as additional facilities in other states. James has recently been on a swing of suing nursing home owners for fraud and neglect, and representatives from her office said investigations into other nursing home operators are ongoing.

Kenneth Rozenberg and Daryl Hagler, co-owners of Centers Health Care, allegedly used multiple schemes to pilfer money from the nursing homes, including a deceptive real estate arrangement. Through a series of limited liability companies, Hagler also served as the landlord of these nursing homes and charged rents that were much higher than the rates initially reported to the state Department of Health when he and Rozenberg sought approval to operate the homes, according to the lawsuit. For instance, the company initially reported that its center in Buffalo would have an annual rent of $600,000 – but the lease that was ultimately signed required an annual payment of $2 million.

Centers Health Care also routinely paid invoices for services provided by companies that were owned by Rozenberg and Hagler or their family members that, the attorney general stated, were either not needed or never rendered.

State records show that nursing homes in New York are often operated by similar networks of overlapping limited liability companies that can be difficult to untangle.

While the owners squeezed money out of these nursing homes, staffing and patient care suffered, the lawsuit says.

According to the attorney general’s office, a patient at Beth Abraham fell multiple times in October 2020 while trying to get herself to the bathroom after her call-bell went unanswered by staff. Employees told her daughter she wasn’t injured, but three days later she had to go to the hospital and was told she had a dislocated hip that required immediate surgery, the lawsuit says. She also had a “severe diaper rash covering the majority of her lower torso,” according to the attorney general’s press release on the case.

Centers Health Care purchased Beth Abraham from the nonprofit operator CenterLight Health System in 2016. The sale took place shortly after CenterLight reached a $46.7 million settlement for Medicaid fraud with Preet Bharara, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, and began shedding assets.

The attorney general is asking the court to require Centers Health Care to hire a monitor to oversee its financial and health care operations — and to bar the facilities from admitting any more patients until it hires adequate staff. James is also seeking to get Centers Health Care to return the $83 million to Medicaid and to reimburse the state for legal fees and the cost of the investigation into its activities.