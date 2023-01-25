The long list of nominees up for the country's “foodie Oscars” is out — and unsurprisingly, tristate area kitchens are very well represented.

Today’s announcement of semifinalists who’ll compete for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which are among the most prestigious prizes for American chefs and restaurants, includes old neighborhood favorites, new upstarts – and, for the first time in the awards' history – bakeries.

On the list of Outstanding Restaurants is Veselka, an East Village mainstay since it opened in 1954. Among the semifinalists for Best New Restaurant is Dept. of Culture, a Nigerian restaurant in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. And one of the nominees for the newly created Outstanding Bakery award is She-Wolf, the Greenpoint-based breadmaker whose loaves can be regularly found throughout the city’s greenmarkets.

The award is handed out by the nonprofit James Beard Foundation, which has been celebrating U.S. food culture for over 30 years. The awards returned in 2022 after a two-year absence, during which the foundation and the awards committee reckoned with workplace accusations surrounding some of its past nominees and winners, as well as accusations of a lack of diversity among past winners.

Clare Reichenbach, the foundation's CEO, says lessons have been learned.

“After a year of fundamental changes, we look forward to building on the progress made,” Reichenbach said in a statement, “celebrating those paving a better future for us all — through their talent and craft, service to others, and commitment to a better, more sustainable industry.”

The long list of semifinalist nominees will be whittled down to finalists, to be announced on March 29. Winners will be announced on June 5 at an award ceremony that will be held at Chicago’s Lyric Opera.

Make your reservation – or pick up your loaf – now.

A full list of the tristate area's 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists is below.