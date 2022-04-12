New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested Tuesday in connection with a bribery scheme, in which federal prosecutors say he directed a $50,000 state grant to a Harlem nonprofit in exchange for numerous donations to his political campaigns.

Benjamin is facing a five-count federal indictment that accuses him of bribery, fraud and falsification of records related to the alleged scheme. The indictment relies on testimony from an unnamed co-conspirator that matches the description of Harlem real-estate investor Gerald Migdol, who was arrested separately last year related to an alleged campaign finance scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan confirmed Benjamin, a Democrat, surrendered to authorities Tuesday morning. The prosecutor's office is expected to hold a 12 p.m. press conference on the charges. The arrest comes amid a critical time for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is now focused on a re-election campaign days after passing her first state budget.

The 23-page indictment traces the alleged conduct back to May or June 2019, when Benjamin first met with the co-conspirator to discuss his plan to run for city comptroller and ask for donations. Within weeks, Benjamin had secured a $50,000 state grant for a nonprofit run by the co-conspirator.