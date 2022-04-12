New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested Tuesday in connection with a bribery scheme, in which federal prosecutors say he directed a $50,000 state grant to a Harlem nonprofit in exchange for numerous donations to his political campaigns.
Benjamin is facing a five-count federal indictment that accuses him of bribery, fraud and falsification of records related to the alleged scheme. The indictment relies on testimony from an unnamed co-conspirator that matches the description of Harlem real-estate investor Gerald Migdol, who was arrested separately last year related to an alleged campaign finance scheme.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan confirmed Benjamin, a Democrat, surrendered to authorities Tuesday morning. The prosecutor's office is expected to hold a 12 p.m. press conference on the charges. The arrest comes amid a critical time for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is now focused on a re-election campaign days after passing her first state budget.
The 23-page indictment traces the alleged conduct back to May or June 2019, when Benjamin first met with the co-conspirator to discuss his plan to run for city comptroller and ask for donations. Within weeks, Benjamin had secured a $50,000 state grant for a nonprofit run by the co-conspirator.
About two weeks later, the co-conspirator gave Benjamin -- then a state senator -- three checks totaling $25,000 for his Senate campaign from people the co-conspirator was connected with, according to the indictment. He went on to gather numerous smaller donations for Benjamin's comptroller campaign in an attempt to boost public matching funds from the city, prosecutors allege.
Prosecutors also accused Benjamin of falsifying records as he was being vetted for lieutenant governor last year. When asked on a vetting form whether he had ever "directly exercised (his) governmental authority ... concerning a matter of a donor (he) directly solicited," Benjamin had answered that he had not.
A spokesperson for Benjamin did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. Jerry Goldfeder, an attorney for Migdol, declined comment.
Hochul appointed Benjamin to his position as lieutenant governor in late August, a few weeks after she took office. It put him in a position to become governor should Hochul resign or be unable to serve.
Last month, Benjamin was subpoenaed in connection to Migdol's arrest. Just last week, Hochul stood behind him when he admitted he did not personally inform Hochul of subpoenas related to the probe before she appointed him.
“I have the utmost confidence in my lieutenant governor,” Hochul said Thursday. “This is an independent investigation related to other people, and he is fully cooperating.”
A spokesperson for Hochul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.