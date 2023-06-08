A wide-ranging plan to add eviction protections for tenants while extending a tax break for housing developers appears to be dead in Albany, with legislative leaders and Gov. Kathy Hochul pointing fingers at each other for its demise. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) issued a joint statement Thursday afternoon, confirming they had been negotiating an omnibus bill – first reported by Gothamist – that would have included a number of measures designed to increase housing production and spur a state law more favorable to renters. But the legislative leaders said those talks hit a dead end, laying the blame on Hochul, a fellow Democrat whom Heastie and Stewart-Cousins claim wasn't on board. It wasn't clear Thursday morning whether the Legislature's Democratic majorities had shepherded enough support for the emerging plan to bring it to a vote. "Unfortunately, it was clear that we could not come to an agreement with the governor on this plan," Stewart-Cousins and Heastie said in their joint statement. A spokesperson for Hochul, however, pointed right back at the Legislature, questioning whether lawmakers were truly close on a housing agreement. "To be clear: Unlike the more than 500 bills the Legislature has passed since January, no housing package was ever even introduced, let alone passed, for the governor's review," said Julie Wood, the spokesperson. "Absolutely nothing stood in the Legislature's way." Housing issues dominated much of the Legislature's annual session at the Capitol, which had been set to wrap up Thursday but will be extended into Friday and perhaps Saturday. But ultimately, no major housing policies are expected to pass. Lawmakers were cold to the central tenet of Hochul's housing plan, which would have allowed the state to step in to approve housing projects if a local government didn't hit annual housing-growth targets. And Hochul failed to back a measure that would have restricted a landlord's ability to evict a rental tenant without good cause and limited annual rent increases, which some legislative Democrats had identified as their priority.

Already, the Senate passed 430 bills between Monday and Wednesday alone, while the Assembly approved 196. Some of the biggest votes, however, are yet to come. The Clean Slate Act is expected to be put to a vote on Friday, lawmakers said. The latest version of the bill would seal misdemeanor convictions three years after a person completes their prison or parole sentence, or eight years for most felony convictions. The record sealing would not apply to sex crimes or Class A felonies, like murder. The legislation has support from the Senate and Assembly’s Democratic majorities as well as a wide swath of business and labor organizations, which say it will improve the labor pool by making it easier for people to find work once they’ve paid their debt to society. Hochul says she supports the concept, though she has not yet publicly backed the current version of the bill, which lawmakers introduced on Tuesday. “We're still looking at the draft that was released [on Tuesday], so it is still in a conceptual form, but we're making good progress,” Hochul said on Wednesday. Republicans, meanwhile, are staunchly opposed. The Assembly GOP held a news conference on Thursday morning with representatives from law enforcement and the state's District Attorneys Association, arguing that the state’s current records-sealing process — which requires approval from a judge — is sufficient. Tony Jordan, president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York, faulted the bill for treating crimes like manslaughter or vehicular homicide the same way it would treat someone who stole a credit card in their youth. “We support the notion of Clean Slate, but don't leave the victims behind,” said Jordan, the Washington County district attorney. “Don't leave the general public behind. And that's what we are most concerned that this does.”

I’m packed through Sunday.

Assemblymember Amy Paulin on the waning legislative session