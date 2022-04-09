“With neither hesitation nor equivocation, I vote nay on this moral travesty,” state Sen. Jabari Brisport, D-Brooklyn, said on the Senate floor.

Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, a Manhattan Democrat, said the state needed a “bold and ambitious New Deal.”

“That was the budget I hoped we would see,” she said. “Unfortunately, the budget we are voting on is a shadow of that transformative agenda.”

The 2019 criminal justice reforms kept judges from enacting cash bail requirements for those charged with most misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges.

Included in this year’s budget is a measure that will make clear repeat offenders are subject to cash bail if their alleged crimes include theft, with an exception if the theft is “negligible” and doesn’t further any other crime. Another would add a few gun-related charges to the list of bail-eligible offenses, including unlawful possession of a firearm in cases when the firearm is not considered loaded. And a third would lower the number of firearms needed to charge someone with gun trafficking.

When it comes to the discovery process, prosecutors will be given more leeway if they discover a piece of evidence after the deadline for turning it over to the defense. Prosecutors have long complained they weren’t able to keep up with the 2019 reforms, which sped up the discovery deadline.

The criminal justice changes come as Hochul continues to take criticism from her political opponents for a spike in crime in New York City and some other parts of the state. So far, they’ve received a mixed reaction – with some local officials calling them an important step, and activists and public defenders criticizing them as a political reaction to a crime spike that’s happening across the nation.

“These bail rollbacks do little more than further criminalize poverty — throwing people in jail pre-trial on petty theft charges,” said Scott Levy, managing director of policy at The Bronx Defenders.

The Police Benevolent Association, the NYPD’s union for patrol officers, took the opposite position: President Pat Lynch said the criminal justice measures didn’t go far enough. Same for Senate Republicans, including Sen. Tom O’Mara of Chemung County, who called the bail changes a “plain fraud” and a “cover-up that is doing nothing to protect New Yorkers from vicious criminals.”

Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer who pushed for changes to the bail laws, came down somewhere in the middle.

“While I commend the Legislature and the governor for making some progress on public safety, it is also evident that a good deal more work will be needed on this issue,” Adams said in a statement.

Democratic lawmakers were able to scale back Hochul’s original proposals, which she only presented to them on March 17 – two weeks before the since-blown budget deadline. Originally, Hochul had sought a more aggressive plan for repeat arrestees that would have made anyone charged with a second crime subject to bail if their first case was still open, regardless of whether either crime was eligible for bail on its own.

“It is a thoughtful package that reacts not just to a narrative but actually reacts to the need for people to feel safe and for us really to adjust the gun crimes,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Yonkers Democrat.

Some Republicans, meanwhile, had praise for certain areas of the budget, including a measure cutting the state’s gasoline taxes by 16 cents a gallon from June 1 through the end of the year. Others said the gas-tax holiday didn’t go far enough, while most Republicans have been calling for a full repeal of the 2019 bail reforms.

GOP lawmakers also had near uniform disdain for a chaotic – albeit standard, by Albany tradition – process for voting on the budget. Lawmakers were asked to vote on the multiple, complicated budget bills within hours of receiving them, with the first bills put to a vote before a full financial plan was available.

The money for the Buffalo Bills stadium was included in a bill that was introduced overnight, just before the Senate put it to a vote. Like the other budget bills, Hochul waived the usual three-day waiting period before legislation can be put to a vote.

“It doesn’t even appear that it’s light out fully yet, which is exactly why we’re voting on this now,” Assemblymember Michael Lawler, a Rockland County Republican, said around 7 a.m.

During a debate late Thursday, O’Mara accused Democrats of “putting the cart before the horse” by forcing a vote before all of the budget legislation was available. That spurred Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger, a Democrat representing Manhattan, to acknowledge the process was less than ideal.

“It goes back to the phrase: If you don’t like seeing how sausages are made, maybe you shouldn’t go to state capitols,” Krueger said. “But this is how the sausage is being made this year, because we know, all of us, how important it is to get the budget done.”