A Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump liable on Tuesday for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, the Associated Press reported.

The nine-person jury reached the verdict on the first day of deliberations on Tuesday, awarding Carroll, 79, a total of $5 million dollars in damages.

During the trial, Carroll testified that she ran into Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan in 1996, the Associated Press reported. She described what started out as a lighthearted interaction in which they teased each other about trying on lingerie, but turned into a violent one when he raped her in the dressing room inside the store, Carroll alleged.

Trump, 76, who is again running for the presidency in 2024, did not attend the trial, but has insisted he never sexually assaulted Carroll, or knew her.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump called the verdict “a disgrace” and “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,” and again claimed that he has no idea who Carroll is.