A New York state judge held former President Donald J. Trump in contempt of court on Monday for allegedly refusing to turn over documents in the state attorney general’s investigation against him and the Trump Organization, the AG’s office announced.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron has ordered the former president to pay $10,000 for each day he fails to comply with an order to turn over the records.

New York Attorney General Tish James’ office is investigating the former president’s company over allegations that he exaggerated its value in financial statements. She moved to hold Trump in contempt earlier this month.

“Today, justice prevailed,” James said in a tweet. “Our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings will continue undeterred because no one is above the law.”