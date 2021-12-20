“Of course, [Bassett] is vaccinated and boosted, so this would be a breakthrough case,” Hochul said. “But she’s feeling fine. We’re thinking of her and her family and all the New Yorkers who are having their family plans disrupted by this virus.”

Bassett’s diagnosis comes as New York has seen more than 20,000 people test positive for COVID in each of the last four days.

A total of 23,391 people tested positive across the state on Sunday, setting a new record that doesn’t account for the early days of the pandemic when testing was scarce. Statewide, 4,020 people remained hospitalized for COVID-related reasons, including 1,150 in New York City, according to Hochul.

Much of the rapid spread has been attributed to the omicron variant, which has proven to be easily transmissible. Dr. Mitchell Katz, CEO of New York City Health + Hospitals, said Monday that recently hospitalized people who gained this protection through vaccination or after recovering from a past infection are not getting as sick with omicron. He added that recently hospitalized patients are staying for shorter periods of time and needing less intense treatments relative to previous COVID waves.

“Part of that is that our own treatments are better,” Katz said at a press conference Monday with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Part of it is that more of the people who get hospitalized now have been vaccinated, and so they have immunity. Or they have prior exposure to the virus.”

Hochul used her Monday briefing to reassure parents that she intends to keep schools open, noting that children over the age of five now have access to a COVID vaccine. The social costs of closing schools, she said, are too high.

“We are keeping our schools open,” Hochul said. “Let me repeat that: We are keeping schools open.”

Instead, Hochul said the state will roll out resources for a “test to stay” program beginning in January for unvaccinated children who may have been exposed to COVID. New Jersey health commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday that her state would be launching a similar pilot program.

Rather than forcing a full classroom to stay home after a positive test, the state will provide school districts with at-home testing kits to give to the kids in the class — if they test negative, they can return to school, Hochul said.

“We’re working on that supply chain right now,” she said. “Starting in January, we’ll be able to address that.”