New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she reached a tentative deal with lawmakers on a state budget agreement — nearly four weeks after it was due.

After months of negotiations and five separate extensions, the Democratic governor and the Democrat-controlled Legislature agreed to a “conceptual” deal on what’s now a $229 billion spending plan. It will also include a number of policy measures that have little to do with money — some of which stalled negotiations for weeks, including a measure making it easier for judges to set bail in serious criminal cases.

"Today we're here to announce that a conceptual agreement has been reached on the Fiscal Year '24 budget," Hochul said Thursday night in the Capitol’s Red Room.

The negotiating logjam began to break late last week when Hochul agreed to cease pushing her much-debated housing plan in budget talks, choosing to drop her proposals — which she said would have created 800,000 new units over the next decade — rather than reel them in to appease lawmakers.

The budget had been due prior to the April 1 start of the state’s fiscal year. Once passed, it will be the latest state budget since 2010, when lawmakers didn’t approve a spending plan until August.

The budget bills haven’t yet been printed. But here’s what we know so far about what’s in — and what’s out — of the final agreement.

NY judges get more discretion to set bail

For the second budget in a row, Hochul insisted on making changes to the state’s bail-reform laws. It was partially responsible for how long it took everyone to reach an overall deal.

The budget will eliminate the requirement that judges opt for the “least restrictive” standard when considering bail for those accused of violent felonies and certain high-level misdemeanor crimes, according to Hochul.

The change, Hochul argued, will make it clear to judges that they can set bail in serious cases.

“Bail reform was needed,” Hochul said Thursday. “We made improvements to our bail laws.”

Prosecutors and police were among those pushing for the change. The state’s bail laws also were a significant issue on the campaign trail last year, when Republican Lee Zeldin painted Hochul as soft on crime en route to a narrow loss in a deep-blue state.

Public defenders said the change rips at the heart of the state’s criminal-justice reforms, and will result in more people sitting in jail before ever being found guilty of a crime.

Democratic state lawmakers were reluctant to go along with Hochul’s plan – countering that it would lead to more low-income New Yorkers remaining in jail because they can’t afford to pay bail. Some remain incensed, including Assemblymember Latrice Walker, a Brooklyn Democrat who helped lead the push for the 2019 reforms and launched a hunger strike against Hochul’s proposed changes.

NY’s $5.35 cigarette tax will be the highest in the nation

The state’s cigarette tax will jump $1 to $5.35, making it the highest per pack tax in the country. But the budget won’t ban all flavored tobacco, including menthol, which Hochul had originally proposed before meeting pushback from some Black leaders.

“We'll make sure the tax is in there to discourage the use,” Hochul said Tuesday.

While Hochul’s administration argued that the changes will discourage more young people from becoming habitual smokers, others aren’t as supportive. Convenience store and bodega owners claim that it’ll hurt sales and bolster the black market for these tobacco products.

The measure is actually projected to result in a small hit to the state’s bottom line. With fewer sales of tobacco products, New York could miss out on an estimated $22 million a year.

New York City to revive 14 “zombie” charter schools

In her original budget proposal, Hochul wanted to clear the way to open roughly 100 new charter schools in New York City — in large part by removing the city’s regional cap of 275 charters, which it already reached.

In the end, Hochul and lawmakers agreed to 14 — not by removing the cap, but by reviving so-called “zombie” charters that were originally awarded to schools that have since closed or never opened in the first place.

Democratic lawmakers resisted any expansion of charter schools, as did the state, city and national teachers unions, who said they restrict funding to public schools by biting into their enrollment. Charter school proponents said they give parents more choice when it comes to their child’s education.

Minimum wage set to increase and keep increasing

The hourly minimum wage — currently $15 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County — is set to increase. And continue increasing, assuming inflation.

As part of the budget, lawmakers and Hochul have agreed to increase the minimum wage by 50 cents a year beginning next year until it hits $17. (For areas north of Westchester County, where the minimum wage is currently $14.20, it will bump up by 80 cents next year, then 50 cents a year until it hits $16.)

After that, the wage will be tied to inflation — meaning it will automatically increase in line with the Consumer Price Index, rather than be subject to the whims of state lawmakers.

That’s a compromise, of sorts, between Hochul — who simply wanted to index the wage to inflation, not provide a more-immediate increase — and lawmakers who were looking for a bigger increase. Some lawmakers weren’t happy, however, including Sen. Jessica Ramos, a Queens Democrat who sponsors legislation to increase the wage to $21.25 by 2026.

Not included: Hochul’s housing plan (or tenant protections)

Hochul had made her housing plan a central piece of her original budget proposal. Its centerpiece was a measure requiring communities to hit annual growth targets, or risk facing the state taking over approvals for multi-family housing complexes. In early April, Hochul said any budget had to “make progress” on the rising cost of housing.

In the end, she dropped her housing proposals entirely — rather than accept a compromise that, in her view, would have watered down the plan’s effectiveness. Lawmakers were pushing for more cash incentives for municipalities that create housing, rather than threatening them with a loss of local approval for falling short.

Since Hochul pulled all housing policy from the budget, that helped crush talks of boosting protections for tenants. Some Democrats were pushing for “good cause eviction” protections, which would limit annual rent increases and prevent landlords from evicting tenants without a bona fide reason.

This story will be updated.