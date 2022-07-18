Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, has pledged to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, on January 1st if he is elected.

While legal experts note the state constitution does provide a mechanism for removing certain public officials, including district attorneys, they also say that the process is more complicated than simply handing Bragg a pink-slip, with some critics viewing Zeldin’s pledge as an attack on democracy. The process has little historical precedent and could result in nullifying the will of voters who cast their ballot for Bragg last year.

Bragg — the first African-American district attorney elected by Manhattan voters — has come under fire from Republicans and some Democrats alike for his approach to criminal justice prosecutions. Days after Bragg took office, he faced blowback over a memo directing his office to limit prosecution for certain low-level offenses, which he later revised in response to the criticism. And most recently, his office’s decision to charge a bodega clerk in Harlem with murder in what critics say was an act of self-defense faced outcry, though in this case, for being too aggressive.

Zeldin’s pledge is part of his tough-on-crime messaging, a driving theme throughout his campaign, which he hammered home in language when he won the Republican nomination. He has since amplified that message on social media.