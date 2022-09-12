Now, with the first of those orders set to lapse at the end of Monday, Hochul says she will allow both to expire. That means her administration will have to revert to the normal buying rules — which, in many cases, include potentially time-consuming safeguards like taking competitive bids and submitting contracts to the state Comptroller’s Office for review.

“We're feeling comfortable that we can suspend them,” Hochul said Monday of her emergency powers. “We have been following the normal procurement rules for some time, but this allowed us some other extraordinary measures that we won't need right now.”

Hochul made the announcement while speaking to reporters following a ceremony marking a construction milestone at the National Urban League’s new headquarters in Harlem.

While the governor has said her administration has been following the state’s contracting rules in recent months, she has faced criticism — particularly from her Republican foes, including gubernatorial opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin — for using her emergency powers to bypass them last winter.

During the omicron surge, her administration quickly purchased more than $600 million in at-home COVID tests from Digital Gadgets. According to the Times Union, people connected with the company have contributed more than $300,000 to Hochul’s political campaign.

Hochul has denied the campaign contributions had anything to do with the contract award, which resulted in millions of tests delivered to the state while students were returning to school.

Along with the executive order related to purchasing, Hochul suggested she will also allow the second order to expire as scheduled Sept. 27. Among other things, that order allowed out-of-state health care workers to work in New York regardless of where they’re licensed, along with allowing paramedics to issue the COVID vaccine.

“We wanted to see what the numbers were when time came for school, and that was last week,” she said Wednesday. “The numbers are holding. We now have booster shots, which I'm encouraging everybody to get that booster like I just did. And that is a very specific booster; it’s highly protective.”

While allowing the order to lapse will mean paramedics will soon no longer be able to administer the COVID vaccine, it won’t have an effect on their ability to give the monkeypox and polio vaccination shots. Hochul has issued separate emergency orders for both of those vaccines, which will continue on.

Hochul said she won’t hesitate to reinstate the soon-to-lapse emergency orders if the state’s COVID numbers take a turn for the worse.

“I want to make sure New Yorkers know that if circumstances change, I'll make sure that I have all the tools necessary to protect their health,” she said.