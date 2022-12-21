Gov. Kathy Hochul pardoned nine people and commuted the sentences of four others on Wednesday — a year after she last granted several New Yorkers clemency — and pledged to continue to do so “on an ongoing basis," despite having not done so for a year.

Those who received sentence commutations include:

Jacqueline Smalls, 60, a domestic violence survivor who is serving a 15-year-sentence for stabbing and killing her husband after he violated orders of protection and went into her home, causing her to fear for her life

Anthony Evans, 56, who has served about 19 years of a 22-year-to-life sentence for burglary and has not been written up for a disciplinary infraction in more than 15 years

Bruce Bryant, 53, who has spent his more than 30 years in prison earning associate’s and bachelor’s degrees, raising money for gun buybacks and creating a mentoring program for kids with incarcerated parents

Stanley Bellamy, 60, who has earned multiple degrees, raised money for various charities, organized an annual antiviolence seminar and earned more than 70 certificates, awards and other recognitions during his 37 years in prison

Hochul also pardoned multiple immigrants who have already been released from prison, but who could have faced deportation because of crimes they had committed years ago.

"Clemency is a powerful tool that can be exercised to advance the interests of justice and fairness, and to recognize efforts made by individuals to improve not only their own lives but the lives of those around them," Hochul said in a written statement on Wednesday. “These grants of clemency serve not only to acknowledge the steps these individuals have taken to rehabilitate themselves, but to remind others that such change is possible and that nobody should be defined by their worst mistake.”

A push for more pardons

Last Christmas Eve, Gov. Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 10 people — nine pardons and one sentence commutation. At the time, she promised to do it more than just once a year. But in the year since — a year in which she was running for her first full term as governor — she did not approve a single clemency application.

Advocates have urged Hochul and past governors to use their clemency powers more often and for more people, as a tool to reduce the prison population and to give people second chances. They argue that it could incentivize incarcerated people to stay out of trouble and to participate in rehabilitative programming. They also cite research that people tend to commit crimes at much lower rates as they get older.

But such arguments have faced pushback as rising crime rates in recent years have stoked fear among many New Yorkers and prompted criticism from police and politicians who have blamed recent criminal justice reforms. Multiple bills that would have opened other avenues for early release failed in the state Legislature this year, as campaign season heated up. Hochul was also on the defensive in the lead-up to the election, as polls showed a tightening gap with her opponent, who labeled her soft on crime.

More than a month after Election Day, 450 people seeking pardons and 861 seeking sentence commutations were still waiting for a decision.

Proponents of criminal justice reform celebrated Hochul’s decision to grant clemency to a small number of those applicants. But they also urged the governor not to stop at 13.

“While our hearts break for those who are equally deserving of clemency and did not receive good news today, we double down on our commitment to keep fighting for their freedom,” Jose DiLenola, clemency campaign director of the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign, said in a statement.