Top Democratic lawmakers in New York said they will again look to change New York’s wrongful death law this year after Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill late Monday that would have made it far easier for grieving families to seek compensation.

Hochul, a Democrat facing a Monday deadline to act, vetoed the measure just before midnight, accusing lawmakers of failing to take the potentially far-reaching consequences of the bill into account, such as a boost in insurance rates and confusion in the legal system.

But lawmakers said that’s not fair. The bill had been around in various forms for more than two decades, and it passed in June by a wide, bipartisan margin.

For now, New York is left with one of the most restrictive statutes in the country, preventing families from suing for damages from their pain and suffering caused by a wrongful death.

“Obviously, we passed it. A bipartisan supermajority of the Legislature knows how important this is,” state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday. “We were hoping, obviously, that we would have it signed, but we will continue to look at it.”

The Grieving Families Act, as the bill is known, would have made broad changes to the state’s wrongful death statute, which was enacted in 1847 and has largely remained intact since.

Since the bill was passed by last year’s Legislature, the current Legislature cannot vote to overturn Hochul’s veto. But lawmakers could choose to pass the bill again to try to force Hochul’s hand, something Stewart-Cousins didn’t rule out on Tuesday.

The current law allows beneficiaries to seek only “pecuniary” damages — economic costs like lost wages and earning potential — in wrongful death cases. That has particularly hamstrung parents of small children killed in such cases, who had no wages to lose.

Under the vetoed bill, New York would have changed the law to allow the deceased’s families to seek a wide variety of damages, including for emotional costs such as grief and anguish and loss of companionship resulting from a wrongful death.

The bill also would have expanded the pool of family members who could file a wrongful death claim to include any “surviving close family members,” including but not limited to spouses, domestic partners, parents, grandparents, stepparents, siblings and others allowed by the court. And it would have lengthened the statute of limitations for filing a case from two years to three-and-a-half years, or up to four years for those who die of 9/11-related conditions.