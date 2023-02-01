New York Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out a state budget proposal on Wednesday that would provide state money to help New York City resettle migrants, extend higher taxes on corporations and increase a payroll tax to help bolster the city’s public transit system.

Hochul, a Democrat, unveiled her $227 billion budget plan at the state Capitol, outlining her proposals using taxpayer money. The presentation kicked off at least two months of negotiations with state lawmakers ahead of the April 1 start of the state’s fiscal year.

As allowed by state law, Hochul’s budget includes dozens of wide-reaching policy proposals, including several she first laid out in her State of the State address earlier this month. That includes a plan to tie future increases in the minimum wage to the rate of inflation, as well as a housing strategy that could, in certain circumstances, allow the state to approve developments over local objections.

But the budget proposal answered a number of lingering questions Hochul had been facing, including whether she would extend a soon-to-expire tax on corporations — she would — and how she planned to plug the MTA’s budget hole.

Here are five takeaways from Hochul’s budget proposal, as outlined in the governor’s briefing book:

Money for resettling asylum-seekers in New York City

Since the spring, New York City has seen an influx of more than 42,000 migrants seeking shelter as they apply for asylum, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office. For months, Adams has been practically begging the federal and state governments to come up with more money to help the city out.

In her budget plan, Hochul proposed a fix that would see the state put up $1 billion in funding for resettlement costs. That includes reimbursement for a share of shelter and relief centers, health care costs and continuing to provide National Guard members for assistance.

But Hochul’s budget aims to make sure the costs are evenly split — with the city, state and feds all putting up the same amount, according to her budget briefing book. It wasn’t immediately clear how she would compel the federal government to pick up a piece of the tab; legislation laying out her proposal is expected to be released later Wednesday.

Funding the MTA with increased payroll tax, casino revenue

New York City may be getting more money for resettling migrants, but Hochul is also asking it to put up funding of its own to help fund the MTA.

Hochul has been facing questions for months about her plan to fill the MTA’s budget shortfall, caused in part by ridership that continues to trail pre-pandemic levels.

In her budget proposal, she provided an answer that would fundamentally shift how the transit authority is funded.

The governor wants to increase the MTA payroll tax, which applies to employers in the MTA’s service region, to raise $800 million a year for the transit authority. On top of that, she wants the state to provide an extra $300 million, with the city chipping in $500 million.

For future years, Hochul wants to provide the MTA with a chunk of revenue from casinos that are expected to be awarded licenses soon in the New York City area. That includes a share of the $1.5 billion in licensing fees, as well as at least $462 million in annual tax revenue, according to her budget briefing book.

Under current state law, casino revenue is flagged for educational purposes.

Extending the (higher) corporate tax

Hochul had previously expressed resistance to increasing taxes in her budget. But in her proposal on Wednesday, she did get on board with extending a higher tax rate for wealthy corporations that had been set to expire at the end of the year.

In 2021, with the state facing a COVID-related cash crunch, lawmakers and then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo increased the tax rate for corporations taking in at least $5 million a year in revenue from 6.5% to 7.25%.

At the time, it was only supposed to be a temporary, three-year hike, projected to bring in somewhere around $1 billion a year to the state.

In her budget plan, Hochul wants to extend that higher tax rate for another three years, meaning it wouldn’t expire until the end of 2026. Personal income tax, meanwhile, won’t increase.

That position is likely to put her in line with many legislative Democrats, who want to see the tax rates continue — though some are pushing to make it permanent.

A big hike in school funding

Hochul is proposing a big increase in school funding.

The governor wants to boost the amount of aid provided to schools to $34.5 billion in the coming fiscal year, which would be an increase of about 10%, or $3.1 billion, according to her office.

That includes a $2.7 billion boost in Foundation Aid — a type of funding based on a formula that is meant to favor less wealthy districts in an attempt to make the process more equitable. It’s part of a commitment Hochul’s administration made in settling a lawsuit that faulted the state for never fully funding the aid program, despite creating it 17 years ago.

“This growth fully funds the formula for the first time in its history, marking the final year of the three-year phase-in and ensuring that each school district receives a minimum year-to-year increase of 3%,” Hochul’s budget book reads.

Greasing housing development in NYC

Hochul’s executive budget sheds more light on her plans to supercharge housing development in New York City, a key part of her goal of developing 800,000 new homes statewide over the next decade. Proposed tax incentives and rule changes could ultimately ease residential conversions in various settings, from Midtown office towers to Midwood basements.

But with more 70,000 New Yorkers in homeless shelters and half of all tenants considered “rent-burdened,” she has yet to provide specifics on affordability levels.

Hochul has proposed a tax break for owners looking to turn their commercial buildings into housing, with rents capped in some units for low-income and middle-income New Yorkers.

For the second year in a row, she proposed lifting a restriction on residential floor area ratio, or FAR, which limits the size and density of apartment buildings in high-rise districts. Under current law, FAR maxes out at 12 times the size of the lot, but those same rules don’t apply to commercial buildings. The existing law would leave empty floors in any large commercial building converted to housing.

She has a plan to expand tax incentives that could make it easier for landlords and homeowners to turn basements, garages and other “accessory dwelling units” into code-compliant homes. The effort to build legal ADUs has turned out to be extremely expensive for owners.

And she proposed extending the timeline for developers to complete projects with income-restricted units and still qualify for property tax breaks through the 421-a program, which expired last year. The legislation would apply to buildings that have already broken ground but might not open until June 2030 — four years later than the current rules allow — and an indication of just how long new housing can take to create .

Includes reporting by David Brand.