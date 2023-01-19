Allies of Hector LaSalle, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pick for New York’s chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, are convinced the Democratic civil war over his nomination will end up in court.

What’s less clear, however, is who will file suit.

Hochul, a Democrat, said Thursday her office is “considering all our options” after the Senate Judiciary Committee led by members of her own party rejected LaSalle’s nomination by a single vote the day before.

Those options would include a potential lawsuit against the Senate, whose Democratic leaders argue the nomination was killed the moment the committee voted him down after a five-hour hearing on Wednesday. Hochul and LaSalle’s supporters claim otherwise, saying the state constitution requires a vote of the full Senate.

“I thought he did an extraordinary job,” Hochul said on Wednesday, referring to LaSalle’s performance in the hearing. “And we're certainly looking at all of our options.”

But Hochul may not have to bring a suit herself. It’s possible LaSalle could sue, or perhaps even Senate Republicans who tried, in vain, to make a motion for a full Senate vote as the committee abruptly adjourned its meeting on Wednesday.

State Sen. Anthony Palumbo, a Suffolk County Republican and the ranking member of the judiciary committee, didn’t rule anything out on Thursday. The Senate GOP agrees with Hochul's opinion that a full vote is warranted.

“It's something I think we would explore,” Palumbo said of a possible lawsuit. “Look, this is the governor's pick … It has nothing to do really with the individual person. It has to do with the process.”

Ten senators — all Democrats — of the 19-member judiciary committee voted against LaSalle’s nomination on Wednesday, preventing it from going to the floor for a vote. The committee’s six Republicans, meanwhile, were among those who voted to allow the nomination to proceed without a formal recommendation.

LaSalle, the presiding justice of the state Appellate Division’s Second Department, faced opposition from labor unions and many Senate Democrats for some of his prior judicial decisions, which left them concerned that LaSalle would push the state’s top court — currently split 3-3 between liberals and moderate Democrats — to the right. His record includes a 2015 decision that allowed Cablevision to proceed with a defamation lawsuit against two union leaders by claiming they were acting in their personal capacity, which led to LaSalle’s critics branding him as anti-union. Had he been confirmed, LaSalle’s term would have lasted for 14 years.

Democrats control a 2-to-1 majority in the 63-seat Senate, and Wednesday’s vote made clear that there is broad opposition to LaSalle’s nomination — with even moderates like state Sen. Neil Breslin of Albany and Shelley Mayer of Yonkers voting against him.