Brian Benjamin is officially out as New York’s lieutenant governor, following his arrest and abrupt resignation, but it will take some legal maneuvering to get him off the Democratic primary ballot – if it can even be done.

Democratic officials are scrambling to brainstorm ways to boot Benjamin from the primary after he surrendered to federal authorities on five felony charges Tuesday, just two months after becoming the party’s official designee – which came with an automatic spot on the ballot.

There are only three options to make it happen, according to state election law: A party would have to nominate Benjamin for a different position, he would have to move out of state, or – most morbidly – he would have to die prior to ballots being printed.

Given the time crunch and barriers in state election law, Democrats will have to think fast: Ballots have to be printed 45 days before the June 28 primary election, meaning any effort to remove Benjamin would have to happen before then.

“There’s not much (Benjamin) can do,” said Sarah Steiner, a New York election-law attorney. “He’s on the ballot. The acceptance and declination times have already ended.”