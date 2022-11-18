New York cannabis officials are expected to announce the recipients of the first recreational marijuana retail licenses on Monday – but certain parts of the state will be off limits to dispensaries for the time being. And the state may have to hold off on issuing nearly half of the 150 dispensary licenses designated for the first round.

That’s because a federal judge issued an injunction last week that temporarily blocked New York from handing out retail licenses in certain parts of the state – including Brooklyn and the Mid-Hudson region encompassing Westchester and other counties just north of New York City. The injunction also applies to the Finger Lakes, Central New York and Western New York. Eleven other regions are not directly affected.

The temporary restraining order was requested by a company called Variscite NY One, which sued the state of New York and its Office of Cannabis Management in late September. Variscite alleged that the state’s cannabis equity program violates the “dormant commerce clause” of the U.S. Constitution, which is meant to protect interstate commerce, by discriminating against out-of-state applicants. The state’s Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary program, or CAURD, is prioritizing people with past drug convictions and their family members for the initial dispensary licenses.

“This injunction will likely delay the issuing of all 150 CAURD licenses,” said Fatima Afia, an attorney with Hiller P.C., which has a cannabis law practice. “The question is, how much of a delay will there be? That's what we don't really know just yet.”

The state is only planning to issue 150 dispensary licenses in the first round — and 63 were designated for areas impacted by the injunction. The number of licenses allocated to each area is based on the number of people who live and commute there. Brooklyn was supposed to have 19 dispensaries, the third most in the state after Manhattan and Long Island. CAURD applicants must rank the top five parts of the state where they want to set up shop in their applications. The injunction applies to the areas Variscite chose.

State cannabis officials have not said how many dispensary licenses will be considered at the Cannabis Control Board meeting scheduled for Monday — or where in the state they will be located. It’s unclear whether any applications that were slated for approval have been put on hold because of the injunction.

Since cannabis officials are initially putting a cap on the number of dispensary licenses issued in each borough of New York City and each region outside of the city, this could make the first round of retail licensing even more competitive.

In a statement, Freeman Klopott, a spokesperson for the Office of Cannabis Management, said the agency is “committed to the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act’s goals of including those impacted by the state's enforcement of cannabis prohibition in the market that we are building and we are additionally committed to getting New York's cannabis supply chain fully operational.” He added that he would not comment on pending litigation.

Why some parts of New York are blocked – for now

The company Variscite applied for a dispensary license under the CAURD program, which affords certain perks — such as first access to the market, access to seed funding, and assistance finding and building out a retail space. But the company failed to meet all the criteria required by New York regulators.

The majority owner of the company, Kenneth Gay, was convicted of a marijuana offense in Michigan — not New York, which is a key requirement. And although the company is registered in New York, the owners don’t live here. The CAURD program requires applicants to have a “significant presence” in the state.

But it’s likely that Brooklyn and other impacted areas won’t go unserved by legal dispensaries for long. The ruling only applies to licenses issued under the CAURD program.

New York’s Cannabis Control Board is expected to consider regulations Monday around other types of recreational licenses, including dispensary licenses that will be open to everyone and won’t be subject to the injunction. Medical marijuana companies will also eventually be able to transition to the recreational market.