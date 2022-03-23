Cresco Labs, a cannabis company based in Chicago, announced Wednesday that it’s acquiring New York-based Columbia Care to form the largest marijuana company in the United States by revenue and the second largest based on its retail footprint. Trulieve Cannabis, based in Florida, has 158 dispensaries, giving it the title for No.1 in retail space.

The $2 billion deal is part of a trend of early-entry cannabis companies seeking to gain as much market share as possible while legalization takes off across the country. Once the deal is complete, Cresco will have a foothold in 17 states and Washington, D.C., up from the 10 states where it currently has a presence.

“This is how you turn brands like High Supply, Cresco and FloraCal into Miller High Life, Coca-Cola and Johnnie Walker Blue Label,” Charlie Bachtell, Cresco’s CEO, told Bloomberg.