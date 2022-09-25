Low-income immigrants in New York who face deportation or detention would be guaranteed legal help under legislation proposed by two state lawmakers.

The Access to Representation Act (S81B/A1961) would make New York the first state to establish a right to counsel for those enmeshed in immigration proceedings, and comes with a price tag of $300 million, according to a fiscal note attached to the measure.

The bill's sponsors are state Sen. Brad Hoylman of Manhattan and Assemblymember Catalina Cruz of Queens, both Democrats. Immigration advocates have long pushed for a right to legal representation in these civil federal proceedings. The initiative comes as the governors of Texas and more recently Florida have sent thousands of asylum seekers to Northern cities.

Hoylman decried the “shameless actions of border state governors” in a statement announcing the bill. Murad Awawdeh, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, which supports the bill, called out Texas for “cruel games with the lives of asylum seekers.”

“New York must have the infrastructure in place to support asylum seekers as they arrive in our state,” Cruz added in the statement.