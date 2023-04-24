The state Independent Redistricting Commission, a bipartisan group appointed largely by legislative leaders, drew the new lines. The commission had originally put forward a draft that would have made considerable changes before settling on a revised proposal last week mirroring the lines already in place, which lawmakers themselves drew last year after the commission gridlocked .

The state Legislature on Monday approved new Assembly district lines that will take effect for the 2024 elections, replacing a nearly identical set of districts that were just put into place for last year’s races before a court threw them out.

Your new New York State Assembly district is pretty much the same as your old district.

“I think the [commission] listened to the testimony that was given to them throughout all of the hearings across the state, and I think they came back with a fair map,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, told reporters at the Capitol on Monday.

The state Assembly and Senate approved the lines by a wide margin Monday. They’ll now head to Gov. Kathy Hochul for approval.

The governor had previously signed the current, similar lines into law just last year. But not everyone is happy.

Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group, said the commission’s final product shows its name is a misnomer, since the lines it came up with so closely resembled the lawmaker-drawn lines.

“It's just another example of how this so-called Independent Redistricting Commission is anything but independent, and that's what New Yorkers should demand, that there be independent lines drawn for Senate, Assembly and Congress.”

Asian advocacy groups, meanwhile, denounced the newly redrawn map, arguing it continues to split Indo-Caribbean and South Asian communities in Queens. The commission’s initial proposal this year would have unified those communities in Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park.

“These maps are nonsensical and will hurt all of the residents in our neighborhood,” Anjali Seegobin, civil engagement coordinator for the South Queens Women’s March, said. “It sends a message to us all that our community yet again is not cared for.”

Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, D-Queens, voted for the new map, but raised concern about splitting the South Asian vote, questioning why the commission didn’t stick to its draft when it came to unifying those communities.

“The [commission] continued this legacy of ensuring that one community is broken into three districts,” Mamdani said. “I rise to register my opposition to that.”