A looming nurses’ strike appears to be averted at four of a handful of New York City hospitals currently undergoing contract negotiations.

Tentative agreements have been reached at Flushing, NewYork-Presbyterian, Maimonides and Richmond University hospitals, according to the union, the New York State Nurses Association.

The medical workers threatened to walk off the job next Monday if they couldn’t strike a bargain for better wages, more staffing and improved health care benefits.

According to the union, the preliminary agreement provides for a three-year contract with up to 7% pay increases, hiring more nurses and preserving current health and pension benefits.

“We are one union united to win, and our bargaining committee is recommending a yes vote for this new contract,” Flushing Hospital union director Michelle Jones, who represents 470 nurses, said.

BronxCare Health System, Montefiore Bronx, Mount Sinai Hospital, and Mount Sinai Morningside and West continue to negotiate to avoid a strike on Jan. 9.

“Our main goals of saving our healthcare, improving patient care through making gains on staffing, and increasing wages were all achieved, and more,” union president Nancy Hagan said. “We hope this agreement sets a standard for Brooklyn hospitals and for New York City’s safety net hospitals.

Representatives for Flushing, Mt. Sinai, BronxCare and Montefiore hospitals did not return a request for comment.

