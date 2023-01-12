A three-day strike by nurses at two New York City hospitals has ended after a tentative deal was struck early Thursday morning. About 7,000 nurses have promised to go back to work by 7 a.m. at Mount Sinai Hospital in Harlem and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. Insiders said that patient care had suffered at both hospitals during strike, as the facilities struggled to staff some units after members of the New York State Nurses Association walked out on Monday (NYSNA). “This is a historic victory for New York City nurses and for nurses across the country. NYSNA nurses have done the impossible, saving lives night and day, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and now we’ve again shown that nothing is impossible for nurse heroes,” NYSNA president Nancy Hagans said. “Through our unity and by putting it all on the line, we won enforceable safe staffing ratios at both Montefiore and Mount Sinai where nurses went on strike for patient care."

The nurses hit the picket line over 18% pay raises spread over three years and understaffing issues. Nurses at several other private medical centers and hospital networks had also threatened strikes, giving 10-day notice just before the new year began. But they were able to develop agreements before Monday morning's deadline. Mount Sinai ultimately walked away from the bargaining table as the strike and didn't return for nearly two days. Ana Villeda, an emergency room nurse at Montefiore said she felt relieved the strike was over and eager to get back to work. She pointed to provisions that guaranteed lower patient ratios, depending on how severe their conditions were, and an agreement to open another part of the hospital up so they'd stop having to treat patients in hallways. “The change will bring us a little bit closer to enjoying our jobs again and really providing the care we so desperately were looking to provide,” Villeda said. “Being on strike was not an easy decision, and I don’t think any of us wanted to be there and when we were there we couldn’t wait to get out of the cold and back inside.”