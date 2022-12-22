Thousands of New York City nurses have voted in favor of going on strike if they’re not able to reach an agreement on a new contract, the New York State Nurses Association announced at a press conference in Manhattan Thursday.

The strike authorization vote does not require the nurses to strike by a particular date, but rather allows them to deliver a 10-day notice of a strike at any time.

The strike would involve some 17,000 nurses across 12 private hospitals, including Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Their current contract expires Dec. 31.

Negotiations have been ongoing for months and have stalled over demands for safer staffing levels, as well as better pay and health benefits.

“We want to protect our patients, so staffing is No. 1,” said Aretha Morgan, a nurse in the pediatric emergency room at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Washington Heights. “We don’t want to strike but we will strike if management gives us no other choice.”

Hospitals have struggled to recruit and retain nurses and other staff amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent report from industry groups including the Healthcare Association of New York State and the Greater New York Hospital Association, “100% of the state’s hospitals report nursing shortages they cannot fill.”

The issue has become more urgent as hospitals have grappled this winter with an influx of patients infected with the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Morgan said nurses on her unit have been dealing with high caseloads in recent weeks that have affected patient care.

Gothamist reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office for comment on how the state plans to address ongoing staffing issues at hospitals – and if there’s a plan in place to protect patient care if nurses do go on strike.

The 12 hospitals are listed below:

BronxCare The Brooklyn Hospital Center Flushing Hospital Medical Center Interfaith Medical Center/One Brooklyn Health Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center/One Brooklyn Health Maimonides Medical Center Montefiore Medical Center Mount Sinai Hospital Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West New York-Presbyterian Hospital Richmond University Medical Center Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

This story will be updated.