“We’re trying to rectify that as much as possible….We’re begging, pleading with people to complete the census,” she said. “When there’s an undercount, the resources that are allocated are allocated based on the count.”

Regardless of the specifics of the exact death rate, Persaud said, her constituents have felt the brunt of the pandemic like many other low-income communities of color.

“Every disparity possible exists here, the medical facilities are not here,” she said. “When they said it was hitting, they said it would hit seniors hardest and our numbers are showing that’s what happened in this area.”

Starrett City is one of the oldest and poorest neighborhoods in New York City, according to the city’s analysis of census data. The median income is $26,000, compared to $60,000 for the whole city. And 29 percent of the population is over the age of 65, compared to 14 percent for the city overall.

Management at Spring Creek Towers estimates that 3,000 to 4,000 seniors live in the complex. In addition, there are two public-housing buildings for seniors, several senior residences run by the non-profit Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, and two nursing homes in this one Brooklyn zip code.

Many elderly residents frequented the Vandalia Senior Center until COVID-19 forced the facility to close its doors, said the director, Simone Dundas. She said around a dozen of her seniors have died from the virus, including three she’d grown close with during hours of conversation in her office.

“When I heard that they passed, I’m not gonna lie, I cried like a baby. I know I’m gonna miss the conversations that I’ve had with them,” she said. “When it comes to wisdom, they take their time to speak with me and to educate me so that I can better serve their era of seniors.”

At a small press conference outside Spring Creek Towers this week, Councilwoman Inez Barron and her husband, Assemblyman Charles Barron, who live in Starrett City and both contracted COVID-19, said the city and state were too slow to act when early data showed higher-than-average infection rates.