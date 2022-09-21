This summer, New York City officials released a public service announcement about what people should do in case of nuclear Armageddon. But if an atomic bomb does explode in the city, experts advise against taking cover in a building with a fallout shelter sign.

Thousands of these black-and-yellow signs still remain on structures throughout the city’s five boroughs, marking locations where New Yorkers could take refuge from the deadly radioactivity of a nuke — more than 50 years ago.

Back then, these shelters were mostly concrete windowless rooms packed with canned goods and water supplies to sustain people for days — but they were never all they were cracked up to be in terms of protection. In truth, it didn't matter if the shelters worked or not; if a nuclear bomb went off, most people would be dead from the initial blast.

Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with.

“I'm really struck at the enormous fraud that was perpetrated on the public,” says Dr. Jeffrey Kroessler, an associate professor who specializes in New York City history and is the interim chief librarian at John Jay College. “And let's give New Yorkers credit. They knew that this was ridiculous. That it was a fraud; that there is no such thing as survivability.”

The now-defunct Office of Civil Defense — a precursor to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA — once estimated that 230,000 sites in New York City were designated fallout shelters. But by the 1970s, fallout shelters became a thing of the past when Congress stopped funding the program.

Architecture standards for nuclear fallout shelters were set decades ago and their scientific backing hasn’t changed. Nuclear physics is nuclear physics. Radioactive material can last in the air for a long time, so FEMA says high levels of protection require HEPA air filters or a functional equivalent.