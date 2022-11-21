Good news for those in the market for a tropical steel drum, or a paperweight, or perhaps even a “Wegalize Leed” t-shirt: the City of New York has you covered, complete with a connection to a mayor of the past. The city’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services launched an online auction late Sunday, selling off dozens of treasures and trinkets given as official gifts to mayors over the years. The trove of items up for grabs includes gifts made to Mayors Ed Koch, David Dinkins, Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg (gifts to Bill de Blasio have not been included), with most of the items starting with an opening bid of anywhere from $10 to $40. There are some exceptions, however: The Louis Vuitton soccer ball given to Giuliani to mark the 1998 World Cup opened up at $600, though it hadn’t received a bid as of early Monday afternoon. While the auction may seem frivolous, it follows long-standing city precedent. When an organization or person gives a gift to the mayor’s office — perhaps a memento from a ribbon-cutting, or something of the sort — it doesn’t actually go to the mayor. It becomes property of New York City, and it goes into the annals of the city’s Department of Records and Information Services. Proceeds for the auctioned items will go to the Municipal Archives Reference and Research Fund, which is meant to improve access to historical records. There’s also a 9.5% “buyers premium” tacked on to the final price, according to Public Surplus, the site that’s hosting the online auctions and taking bids. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting items you could land during the auction, which wrap up at various times over the coming days and weeks: Nike Air Force Ones signed by Ice-T and Fab 5 Freddy (Gifted to Michael Bloomberg)

These Nike Air Force Ones autographed by Ice-T and Fab 5 Freddy were given to Mayor Michael Bloomberg and are now up for auction. NYC DCAS

The provenance of these white high tops signed by two hip-hop legends isn’t entirely clear. But the city says they were “believed to have been presented to Mayor Bloomberg by Ice-T and Fab 5 Freddy in 2008 at a City Hall press conference.” Fab 5 Freddy signed them with an inscription to Bloomberg: “I LUV THE MAYOR!!” Ice-T opted for a simple “PEACE!” So far, these appear to be one of the hottest items in the city’s auction. As of 1 p.m. Monday, they were fetching a high bid of $202.50 — a price that’s sure to rise, since the auction for this particular item doesn’t end until Dec. 11. And if Air Force Ones aren’t your speed, good news: This unsigned pair of Magic Johnson MVP brand sneakers, gifted to Giuliani to commemorate the start of the Mayor’s Cup Basketball Tournament in 1996, is also available. Tropical steel drum (Gifted to Rudy Giuliani)

This steel drum was gifted to Mayor Rudy Giuliani and is now up for auction. NYC DCAS

There’s not much information about who gave this tropical steel drum to Giuliani, or why they did it. But the city helpfully notes such drums are “are typically played at Carnival and Festivals.” This won’t cost you as much as the Air Force Ones, either. Bidding opened up at $50, and had only increased to $51 by early Monday afternoon. The auction ends on Sunday at 5 p.m. Basketball signed by the 1999 New York Knicks (Gifted to Giuliani)

A basketball signed by members of the 1999 New York Knicks, which the New York City Dept. of Citywide and Administrative Services is putting up for auction. NYC DCAS

This "Wegalize Leed" t-shirt was apparently gifted to Mayor Michael Bloomberg during his tenure and is now up for auction. NYC DCAS

Who gave Michael Bloomberg a blue “Wegalize Leed” T-shirt? That seems to have been lost to the passing of time. But here’s what we do know: this baby can be yours, thanks to the city auction. As of Monday afternoon, it had a “high” bid — Get it? — of $20. Bidding ends Sunday. Glass Friar’s Club paperweight from Diana Ross (Gifted to Dinkins)

Diana Ross gave this glass apple paperweight to Mayor David Dinkins at the Friars Club, according to the city. NYC DCAS

According to the city, legendary singer Diana Ross gave this glass apple paperweight to Dinkins at an event at the Friars Club, the famed private club known for its comedic roasts. It has the Friars Club logo on it, and was fetching $51 as of Monday afternoon. The auction ends Dec. 4. Unopened Willie Nelson and Wynton Marsalis CD (Gifted to Bloomberg)

This unopened copy of Willie Nelson and Wynton Marsalis' 2008 live CD was given to Mayor Bloomberg and is now up for auction. NYC DCAS

If you’ve been dying for a copy — unopened! — of Willie Nelson and Wynton Marsalis’ 2008 live album Two Men with the Blues, you’re in luck. The CD is a live recording of the pair’s concert at Lincoln Center in 2007, and apparently a copy was gifted to Bloomberg at some point after its release. The high bid as of Monday afternoon was $10.50, and the auction closes Sunday. But if a loose mayoral connection isn’t your thing, new copies are going for $8.83 on Amazon. Resistol cowboy hat from the CMA Awards (Gifted to Bloomberg)

The CMA Awards gave this cowboy hat to Mayor Michael Bloomberg ahead of the 2005 CMA Awards. NYC DCAS