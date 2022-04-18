At long last, Pier 57 is home to a rooftop public park.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams joined representatives from Google and RXR Realty to cut the ribbon Monday on the two-acre park atop the historic pier off W. 15th Street and the West Side Highway in Manhattan, a project that has been in the works in some form for more than 12 years.

It’s part of a larger, $410 million renovation for the structure, which is housing more than 250,000 square feet of office space for Google as part of the tech giant’s major expansion in the city. It was funded by a development team led by RXR, the real-estate giant, and Youngwoo & Associates, which won a lease for the property from the Hudson River Park Trust in 2016.

The rooftop includes greenspace and areas for the public to sit atop the large floating structure in the Hudson River that abuts Little Island, a $260 million public greenspace that opened last year. The rest of the pier remains under construction, but the park is now open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“It’s extraordinary to witness the result of true visionaries, people who had a belief that this could be no longer an abandoned pier mocking future generations of a better past,” Hochul said. “Now we can say our future is much brighter because of people who never gave up on this city.”

Along with Google, the pier is already home to City Winery, the wine bar and performance space. It’s also slated to house a food market overseen by the James Beard Foundation. (The late Anthony Bourdain was once tied to a larger market concept at the site, but it fell apart prior to his death in 2018.)

The pier was first built in 1952 and later became a depot for the New York City Transit Authority in 1969, according to the Hudson River Park Trust. It closed in 2003 and had remained largely empty until the most-recent redevelopment project, which itself was subject to several years of fits and starts.

Once Google fully moves in, the company is expected to have room for more than 3,500 employees at the site and at nearby Chelsea Markets.