Their conversations invariably begin with small talk: Where did you grow up? What high school did you attend? How long did it take you to grow that mustache? Before finally: Would you consider accepting shelter? Since August, a group of roughly 25 volunteers, including those who were once homeless, have been applying this delicate approach when speaking to people living on the streets. The volunteers' goal is offer people a way into the city's shelter system by building trust — never through coercion. Known as the Street Homeless Advocacy project, the effort is the brainchild of civil rights attorney Norman Siegel, a longtime critic of city government but ally of Mayor Eric Adams. The initiative, which is premised on securing consent, began four months before Adams floated a plan to forcibly move people believed to be mentally ill into hospitals. As a result, the project has become both a counterpoint to the city’s position and a test of Siegel’s 30-year friendship with Adams. Over that time, both men have rallied around a host of seemingly intractable issues ranging from police brutality to affordable housing, but have disagreed on how to best address homelessness and mental illness. The 79-year-old has represented a long list of underdog clients: homeless New Yorkers, Adams when he was an outspoken NYPD captain, public housing tenants, individuals fighting redevelopment, and even Gothamist during its blogger days. But Siegel now finds himself in unfamiliar territory. “Most of my career has been being the outsider,” Siegel said. “But now there's an opportunity for me to be a little in the inside, have some access, but also still be who I am, which is the outsider, the gadfly, the troublemaker causing questions that need to be raised.” Siegel, who formerly led the New York Civil Liberties Union, argues the mayor’s approach is not only bound to fail due to a lack of sufficient mental health services, but also violates the constitutional right to liberty. The plan also offends him as an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ way to ease the public’s feelings of discomfort and fear toward homeless people.

He says he has made his objections known to the mayor and his advisers. But even as he has criticized Adams' plan for tackling street homelessness, he has run his volunteer outreach group with the mayor's backing. City Hall provides him with a space to hold meetings, additional staffing from the city’s Department of Homeless Services and a way to transport people immediately to shelters once they accept the offer. Prior to going out every Thursday night, Siegel obtains a report from the Department of Homeless Services on the count and location of single and multiple occupancy beds available in the city’s shelter system. The number for the city’s Homeless Joint Command Center, which monitors city streets and coordinates assistance, is saved in his cellphone. So is the phone number for Adams, with whom he regularly speaks. Adams, who can be defensive when criticized, speaks warmly about Siegel despite their stark differences on this issue. “Rooted in what we are doing is love,” he said in an interview with Gothamist. “And when you love someone, you know that you're going to disagree with them sometimes.” The mayor added: “We're both moving in the same direction. He's using a different road than I am using. But if he gets there first, we're going to adapt to his plan completely.”

