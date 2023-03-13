A nor’easter headed to New York City is expected to pummel the boroughs with heavy wind and rains, Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

While much of the state will see a fresh dumping of six inches of snow and beyond, the city’s forecast is mostly wet, according to meteorologist David Radell with the National Weather Service.

“A coating to an inch is our forecast now for the city,” he said, conceding, “Yeah, maybe that’s kind of on the upper side.”

There’s a slim chance the storm shifts further to the coast Tuesday afternoon into that evening. If that occurs New York City could see up to three inches of snow, though that’s not the most likely scenario, Radell said.

Beyond another snowless winter storm, heavy rains, gusty winds, and coastal flooding are the most likely hazards for the five boroughs. Starting Monday evening into Tuesday midday, up to two inches of rain could fall across the area, with wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour blowing across the region.

High tides of up to 1.5 feet above ground level early Tuesday morning, combined with excess rainwater could worsen flooding conditions in low-lying coastal areas, officials warn. The tide early Tuesday morning, however, isn’t expected to be as high as the one in December that inundated Hoboken, the Rockaway Peninsula, Broad Channel and other parts of the region’s coastline.

Behind the stormy mess lie milder temperatures, with the National Weather Service predicting a return to temperatures in the mid-50’s by Friday.