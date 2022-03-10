Nneka Millette, 44, helps run a drop-in center for homeless youth in Brownsville, Brooklyn. But in the last few months, she said she’s found it impossible to keep the center staffed.

“I call people for jobs all the time and we have people who actually laugh at the salary,” she said. “That’s not ok. No one can survive off that. But the work still has to get done.”

Millete was among hundreds of nonprofit workers who staff the city’s shelters, community centers and after-school programs who rallied outside City Hall Thursday afternoon, calling on the city to boost base pay for nonprofit workers to $21 an hour and to earmark cost-of-living wage increases into this year’s budget.

“It is unacceptable that people in our sector are also on food stamps. Why has that become the norm?” said Councilmember Althea Stevens, who worked at the East Side Settlement Houses for more than a decade before taking office this year.

She, along with several other colleagues in the City Council pledged to push for more funding for nonprofit human services contracts in the budget, which must be hammered out by the end of June.

Mayor Eric Adams’s proposed budget did not include cost-of-living wage increases for nonprofit workers contracted by the city, advocates said. Adams’s office didn’t return a request for comment on the budget demands.

While city workers’ have cost-of-living adjustments baked into their contracts, nonprofit workers subcontracted by the city do not. As a result, many workers who staff the city’s food pantries, senior centers and mental health clinics are living on the brink of poverty themselves. A tight labor market across the country has made filling these low-wage positions even more difficult, managers said.

Millete said she can only offer new hires minimum wage and they aren’t interested. She sometimes has to reduce the hours the center can be open to the community, or existing staff have to work multiple shifts in a row.

A March report from the Center for New York City Affairs found two-thirds of these nonprofit workers had earnings at or below the city’s “near-poverty” threshold, which was $52,566 for a family of four. Most of the workers are people of color and more than half of the 80,000 in the city-funded nonprofit sector are women of color.

The Human Services Council of New York Estimates a 5.4% cost-of-living wage increase for all human services workers would cost the city $108 million, while the base pay bump to $21 an hour would cost an additional $640 million. The city spends about $5.6 billion a year on human services contracts, according to the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget. The mayor’s proposed budget this year was $98 billion and included higher-than-expected revenues.

“The irony of assisting people with experiencing homelessness and financial instability when I am on the brink of the same instabilities, is extremely frustrating,” said Chan Henry, a case manager at Urban Pathways, a homeless outreach group. Though she didn’t provide her current salary, case workers tend to make $40,000 to $45,000 a year according to a recent job posting. (Urban Pathways CEO, Frederick Shack earned $258,000 in 2020 according to a federal tax filing, on par with the mayor of New York City.)

“How do I teach [my clients] financial management when I am unable to take my own advice?” Henry said. “I’m in the same boat and facing the same money challenges they are.”